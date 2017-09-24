Regarding Wane

I always believe that you can't have a fan coaching a club that they love

and if a club does do go down that path that it will only be a matter of time before the players have heard every motivational speech before it becomes repetitive and that they simply don't listen any more



Wane has had a successful run but his time is now up as motivation is all that he has in his locker

Wigan deteriorated IMO when Harris and Deacon left as they were the attacking brains trust and Wane was left isolated in his role and with the self destruct timer ticking



Wane has been a success but they now need new impetus and a different approach