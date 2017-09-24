WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?

Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:33 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4109
Regarding Wane
I always believe that you can't have a fan coaching a club that they love
and if a club does do go down that path that it will only be a matter of time before the players have heard every motivational speech before it becomes repetitive and that they simply don't listen any more

Wane has had a successful run but his time is now up as motivation is all that he has in his locker
Wigan deteriorated IMO when Harris and Deacon left as they were the attacking brains trust and Wane was left isolated in his role and with the self destruct timer ticking

Wane has been a success but they now need new impetus and a different approach
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
