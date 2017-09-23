WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?

Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:30 pm
Bobtownrhino

Joined: Tue Jun 03, 2014 1:06 pm
Posts: 86
Given the generally unrealistic expectations of Wigan fans and the fact that Wigoon have won F all again even though the prodigal son or as he likes to be known. ' the best player in the RL world" has totally failed plus with Wire dumping Smith
Is it time for Wane to exit stage right?
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:17 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20394
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
yes. i think hes been very good for wigan, brought lots of youngsters through and still win trophies. however it looks very stale and needs freshening up.
like us
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:39 am
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7921
Haven’t we got our own things to worry about rather than worry about wigans?
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:46 am
Printer
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1141
Frosties. wrote:
Haven’t we got our own things to worry about rather than worry about wigans?


You're right, let's not discuss anything else RL related because all of our time and energy has to be spent "worrying" about Leeds and how bad the club is.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:48 am
Printer
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1141
Michael Maguire has been mentioned with the Warrington job now that he's unemployed. Given Wigan's love of bringing back players who left I could see them thinking about doing the same with their former coach.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:14 am
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7921
PrinterThe wrote:
You're right, let's not discuss anything else RL related because all of our time and energy has to be spent "worrying" about Leeds and how bad the club is.


What, so we don’t have a semi final to worry about? Yes? You’ve just insinuated once again. But let’s just talk about wigans woes.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:48 am
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5651
Bobtownrhino wrote:
Given the generally unrealistic expectations of Wigan fans and the fact that Wigoon have won F all again even though the prodigal son or as he likes to be known. ' the best player in the RL world" has totally failed plus with Wire dumping Smith
Is it time for Wane to exit stage right?


What do you mean "won f all again"? We won the WCC in February.

Since Wane became head coach we've won 6 trophies in 7 years. The same amount as Leeds over that period.
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:08 pm
Printer
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1141
Frosties. wrote:
What, so we don’t have a semi final to worry about? Yes? You’ve just insinuated once again. But let’s just talk about wigans woes.


Why do we need to worry about the SF? Might win might lose but either way nothing to worry about, should actually be enjoying it as there's 8 other teams who started the year who wish they were in our position this week.

And we've got a thread on that game, can't we multitask and discuss other topics?
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:57 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7921
PrinterThe wrote:
Why do we need to worry about the SF? Might win might lose but either way nothing to worry about, should actually be enjoying it as there's 8 other teams who started the year who wish they were in our position this week.

And we've got a thread on that game, can't we multitask and discuss other topics?


Maybe on the VT or on the Wigan board...
Re: Will Wigan get rid of S Wane?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:53 pm
Printer
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1141
Frosties. wrote:
Maybe on the VT or on the Wigan board...


Maybe the OP doesn't go on either of those boards (the Wigan board can be a bit of a no-go for opposition fans being critical) or he prefers to just hear the opinions on here alone.

Either way it's doing no harm, it hasn't derailed a thread, the thread title clearly tells people about the subject so if anyone isn't interested in talking about it then DON'T click on it, simple and read the threads you are interested in.

We've had threads on Cunningham & Smith's exits this year, we've got one on Luke Gale, you yourself have contributed posts about Middle 8's fixtures....but because you have no interest in discussing this topic we suddenly shouldn't have a non Leeds topic on here?

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Bulls4Champs, Dadsylad, duke street 10, FoxyRhino, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Joshheff90, mattsrhinos1978, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Paul Hamilton, rhinos_bish, Sam Buca II, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SmokeyTA, tad rhino, The Biffs Back, threepennystander, TOMCAT and 303 guests

