Frosties. wrote: What, so we don’t have a semi final to worry about? Yes? You’ve just insinuated once again. But let’s just talk about wigans woes.

Why do we need to worry about the SF? Might win might lose but either way nothing to worry about, should actually be enjoying it as there's 8 other teams who started the year who wish they were in our position this week.And we've got a thread on that game, can't we multitask and discuss other topics?