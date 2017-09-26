RyoWidnes wrote:
I fancy Leigh, I genuinely think the frogs will be mentally and physically battered after Saturday. Id be seething if I were a Leigh fan seeing Sam Moa get away with that tackle and not getting a ban on Joe Mellor in the second half. I would bet my bottom dollar on some really bent calls against Leigh on Saturday as the RFL will be hell bent to keep the frogs in SL next season.
Leigh have no chance against a team of amphibians. Who is this mysterious all weather team.
RFL conspiracy Jesus. Obviously giving us a last minute penalty to attempt a wining kick was part of the referee and RL plan?