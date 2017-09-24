Post a reply



1 , 2 20 posts • Page 2 of 2 RyoWidnes Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm

Posts: 26

cravenpark1 wrote: What ever Phil Clark says he is boring But watching Widnes V Cats was worse I think it was the worse game on TV this season



Seriously.....This season we (Widnes) have been utter kak, I've seen some utter garbage this year, without a doubt the worst game I've ever had the displeasure of watching was our game at your gaff. Utterly terrible, but as you won I'm sure you'll quickly forget that, likewise me forgetting yesterdays 'game'. Winning was all that mattered, both of us managed it, I'll be seeing KR is SL next year. Seriously.....This season we (Widnes) have been utter kak, I've seen some utter garbage this year, without a doubt the worst game I've ever had the displeasure of watching was our game at your gaff. Utterly terrible, but as you won I'm sure you'll quickly forget that, likewise me forgetting yesterdays 'game'. Winning was all that mattered, both of us managed it, I'll be seeing KR is SL next year. cravenpark1

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm

Posts: 2758

Location: live in gosport wos hull

BiltonRobin wrote: The biggest issue to address next season is the balance of squad depth over spending ability.

Ever season the teams in the bottom 4 are the ones who have had the worst injury crisis. Leeds last year against this been a good example. Or us with no half backs last term.

This year Leigh, Cats and Widnes have played for large parts of the season with " bare bones" squads.

We all want quality, but some sacrifice to quantity as to be made.

Super League is brutal on players bodies, lower limb and shoulder injuries are now expected rather than bad luck, plus the head injury rule (totally needed).

So a 36 + size squad is a must to have any hope of top 8.with good cover for all positions. In short we need that A team

A TEAM YES and the sooner the better last time we had a A team I used to love going to see players who were knocking on the door and when we played hulls A team a lot of time they was more then 2000 fans watching (good old days ) and that when we had a another players playing just to see if they was any good A TEAM YES and the sooner the better last time we had a A team I used to love going to see players who were knocking on the door and when we played hulls A team a lot of time they was more then 2000 fans watching (good old days ) and that when we had a another players playing just to see if they was any good JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well SirStan

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm

Posts: 8494

Location: 2017 City of Culture

RyoWidnes wrote: Seriously.....This season we (Widnes) have been utter kak, I've seen some utter garbage this year, without a doubt the worst game I've ever had the displeasure of watching was our game at your gaff. Utterly terrible, but as you won I'm sure you'll quickly forget that, likewise me forgetting yesterdays 'game'. Winning was all that mattered, both of us managed it, I'll be seeing KR is SL next year.



Can't disagree with anything there pal, although Widnes appear blessed, "promoted" to SL when finishing 5th in the Championship, and now surviving a last-place finish.



Who do you fancy to come through next weekend? Can't disagree with anything there pal, although Widnes appear blessed, "promoted" to SL when finishing 5th in the Championship, and now surviving a last-place finish.Who do you fancy to come through next weekend? Sandro II Terrorista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm

Posts: 11455

Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2



Website Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm11455Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2 RyoWidnes wrote: Seriously.....This season we (Widnes) have been utter kak, I've seen some utter garbage this year, without a doubt the worst game I've ever had the displeasure of watching was our game at your gaff. Utterly terrible, but as you won I'm sure you'll quickly forget that, likewise me forgetting yesterdays 'game'. Winning was all that mattered, both of us managed it, I'll be seeing KR is SL next year.



You've had an awful season and just getting out of it alive is a massive achievement.



That game was a terrible spectacle, Battle Of The Shittest, fo sho. You've had an awful season and just getting out of it alive is a massive achievement.That game was a terrible spectacle, Battle Of The Shittest, fo sho. In the beginning

Was the word

And the word

Was Goose



And love the word of Goose

Was Honk

A sound that replicates

The sound of the grand opening crack

Of the primordial egg



In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.

A honk sound

That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists

On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.



Those ignorants, whose minds,

Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101

And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose

And more over hypocriteness to the goose



Here's through the eva

The bial unique beats of

Electro-chemical fusion of

Techno-funk final scratching

That makes our tail feathers

Shake nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm

Posts: 2053

Mitch Clark to Cas. newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am

Posts: 1439

nottinghamtiger wrote: Mitch Clark to Cas.



Yep another "out of the blue" signing from Powell. Yep another "out of the blue" signing from Powell. Mild Rover

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am

Posts: 9875

Location: Leicestershire.

nottinghamtiger wrote: Mitch Clark to Cas.



Bit surprised, but pleased for him. Started off okay, early season - but dropped down the pecking order as we recruited more props. I thought he'd most likely get a gig with a top Championship team again.



With a bit of development and used the right way, he could be a decent asset for you. Probably no better place for a player to take the next step than Cas, currently.



Now we've signed Masoe, there wasn't much chance we'd run with non-fed impact props. Bit surprised, but pleased for him. Started off okay, early season - but dropped down the pecking order as we recruited more props. I thought he'd most likely get a gig with a top Championship team again.With a bit of development and used the right way, he could be a decent asset for you. Probably no better place for a player to take the next step than Cas, currently.Now we've signed Masoe, there wasn't much chance we'd run with non-fed impact props. 'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833. barham red

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am

Posts: 5135

Sandro II Terrorista wrote: You've had an awful season and just getting out of it alive is a massive achievement.



That game was a terrible spectacle, Battle Of The Shittest, fo sho.



I think its a real decision point for Widnes. They have escaped by the skin of their teeth but they need to decide if they want to kick on or just rest on their laurels and think it was inevitable they'd survive regardless.

This season will have turned off a lot of fans who were getting fed up and they need a real boost in the close season to give them optimism.



I have the feeling it will be more of the same for them next year though. I think its a real decision point for Widnes. They have escaped by the skin of their teeth but they need to decide if they want to kick on or just rest on their laurels and think it was inevitable they'd survive regardless.This season will have turned off a lot of fans who were getting fed up and they need a real boost in the close season to give them optimism.I have the feeling it will be more of the same for them next year though. RyoWidnes Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm

Posts: 26

SirStan wrote: Can't disagree with anything there pal, although Widnes appear blessed, "promoted" to SL when finishing 5th in the Championship, and now surviving a last-place finish.



Who do you fancy to come through next weekend?



I fancy Leigh, I genuinely think the frogs will be mentally and physically battered after Saturday. Id be seething if I were a Leigh fan seeing Sam Moa get away with that tackle and not getting a ban on Joe Mellor in the second half. I would bet my bottom dollar on some really bent calls against Leigh on Saturday as the RFL will be hell bent to keep the frogs in SL next season. I fancy Leigh, I genuinely think the frogs will be mentally and physically battered after Saturday. Id be seething if I were a Leigh fan seeing Sam Moa get away with that tackle and not getting a ban on Joe Mellor in the second half. I would bet my bottom dollar on some really bent calls against Leigh on Saturday as the RFL will be hell bent to keep the frogs in SL next season. Keiththered Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am

Posts: 661

RyoWidnes wrote: I fancy Leigh, I genuinely think the frogs will be mentally and physically battered after Saturday. Id be seething if I were a Leigh fan seeing Sam Moa get away with that tackle and not getting a ban on Joe Mellor in the second half. I would bet my bottom dollar on some really bent calls against Leigh on Saturday as the RFL will be hell bent to keep the frogs in SL next season.



I don't subscribe to the bent calls. Incompetent calls, yes but they tend to be given fairly equally for both teams. I don't subscribe to the bent calls. Incompetent calls, yes but they tend to be given fairly equally for both teams. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: barham red, DGM, Marcus's Bicycle, rover 2000, Rural Robin, StanTheMan6 and 138 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 20 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Hull KR Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,638,076 2,375 76,246 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























