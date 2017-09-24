|
Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 26
|
cravenpark1 wrote:
What ever Phil Clark says he is boring But watching Widnes V Cats was worse I think it was the worse game on TV this season
Seriously.....This season we (Widnes) have been utter kak, I've seen some utter garbage this year, without a doubt the worst game I've ever had the displeasure of watching was our game at your gaff. Utterly terrible, but as you won I'm sure you'll quickly forget that, likewise me forgetting yesterdays 'game'. Winning was all that mattered, both of us managed it, I'll be seeing KR is SL next year.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:38 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2758
Location: live in gosport wos hull
|
BiltonRobin wrote:
The biggest issue to address next season is the balance of squad depth over spending ability.
Ever season the teams in the bottom 4 are the ones who have had the worst injury crisis. Leeds last year against this been a good example. Or us with no half backs last term.
This year Leigh, Cats and Widnes have played for large parts of the season with " bare bones" squads.
We all want quality, but some sacrifice to quantity as to be made.
Super League is brutal on players bodies, lower limb and shoulder injuries are now expected rather than bad luck, plus the head injury rule (totally needed).
So a 36 + size squad is a must to have any hope of top 8.with good cover for all positions. In short we need that A team
A TEAM YES and the sooner the better last time we had a A team I used to love going to see players who were knocking on the door and when we played hulls A team a lot of time they was more then 2000 fans watching (good old days ) and that when we had a another players playing just to see if they was any good
|
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:06 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8494
Location: 2017 City of Culture
|
RyoWidnes wrote:
Seriously.....This season we (Widnes) have been utter kak, I've seen some utter garbage this year, without a doubt the worst game I've ever had the displeasure of watching was our game at your gaff. Utterly terrible, but as you won I'm sure you'll quickly forget that, likewise me forgetting yesterdays 'game'. Winning was all that mattered, both of us managed it, I'll be seeing KR is SL next year.
Can't disagree with anything there pal, although Widnes appear blessed, "promoted" to SL when finishing 5th in the Championship, and now surviving a last-place finish.
Who do you fancy to come through next weekend?
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:40 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pmPosts:
11455Location:
Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
|
RyoWidnes wrote:
Seriously.....This season we (Widnes) have been utter kak, I've seen some utter garbage this year, without a doubt the worst game I've ever had the displeasure of watching was our game at your gaff. Utterly terrible, but as you won I'm sure you'll quickly forget that, likewise me forgetting yesterdays 'game'. Winning was all that mattered, both of us managed it, I'll be seeing KR is SL next year.
You've had an awful season and just getting out of it alive is a massive achievement.
That game was a terrible spectacle, Battle Of The Shittest, fo sho.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:56 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2053
|
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1439
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Mitch Clark to Cas.
Yep another "out of the blue" signing from Powell.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:50 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9875
Location: Leicestershire.
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Mitch Clark to Cas.
Bit surprised, but pleased for him. Started off okay, early season - but dropped down the pecking order as we recruited more props. I thought he'd most likely get a gig with a top Championship team again.
With a bit of development and used the right way, he could be a decent asset for you. Probably no better place for a player to take the next step than Cas, currently.
Now we've signed Masoe, there wasn't much chance we'd run with non-fed impact props.
|
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:24 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5135
|
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
You've had an awful season and just getting out of it alive is a massive achievement.
That game was a terrible spectacle, Battle Of The Shittest, fo sho.
I think its a real decision point for Widnes. They have escaped by the skin of their teeth but they need to decide if they want to kick on or just rest on their laurels and think it was inevitable they'd survive regardless.
This season will have turned off a lot of fans who were getting fed up and they need a real boost in the close season to give them optimism.
I have the feeling it will be more of the same for them next year though.
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:39 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 26
|
SirStan wrote:
Can't disagree with anything there pal, although Widnes appear blessed, "promoted" to SL when finishing 5th in the Championship, and now surviving a last-place finish.
Who do you fancy to come through next weekend?
I fancy Leigh, I genuinely think the frogs will be mentally and physically battered after Saturday. Id be seething if I were a Leigh fan seeing Sam Moa get away with that tackle and not getting a ban on Joe Mellor in the second half. I would bet my bottom dollar on some really bent calls against Leigh on Saturday as the RFL will be hell bent to keep the frogs in SL next season.
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:24 pm
|
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 661
|
RyoWidnes wrote:
I fancy Leigh, I genuinely think the frogs will be mentally and physically battered after Saturday. Id be seething if I were a Leigh fan seeing Sam Moa get away with that tackle and not getting a ban on Joe Mellor in the second half. I would bet my bottom dollar on some really bent calls against Leigh on Saturday as the RFL will be hell bent to keep the frogs in SL next season.
I don't subscribe to the bent calls. Incompetent calls, yes but they tend to be given fairly equally for both teams.
|
