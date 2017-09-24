cravenpark1 wrote:
What ever Phil Clark says he is boring But watching Widnes V Cats was worse I think it was the worse game on TV this season
Seriously.....This season we (Widnes) have been utter kak, I've seen some utter garbage this year, without a doubt the worst game I've ever had the displeasure of watching was our game at your gaff. Utterly terrible, but as you won I'm sure you'll quickly forget that, likewise me forgetting yesterdays 'game'. Winning was all that mattered, both of us managed it, I'll be seeing KR is SL next year.