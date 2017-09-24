WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:29 pm
RyoWidnes

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 25
cravenpark1 wrote:
What ever Phil Clark says he is boring But watching Widnes V Cats was worse I think it was the worse game on TV this season


Seriously.....This season we (Widnes) have been utter kak, I've seen some utter garbage this year, without a doubt the worst game I've ever had the displeasure of watching was our game at your gaff. Utterly terrible, but as you won I'm sure you'll quickly forget that, likewise me forgetting yesterdays 'game'. Winning was all that mattered, both of us managed it, I'll be seeing KR is SL next year.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:38 pm
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2756
Location: live in gosport wos hull
BiltonRobin wrote:
The biggest issue to address next season is the balance of squad depth over spending ability.
Ever season the teams in the bottom 4 are the ones who have had the worst injury crisis. Leeds last year against this been a good example. Or us with no half backs last term.
This year Leigh, Cats and Widnes have played for large parts of the season with " bare bones" squads.
We all want quality, but some sacrifice to quantity as to be made.
Super League is brutal on players bodies, lower limb and shoulder injuries are now expected rather than bad luck, plus the head injury rule (totally needed).
So a 36 + size squad is a must to have any hope of top 8.with good cover for all positions. In short we need that A team

A TEAM YES and the sooner the better last time we had a A team I used to love going to see players who were knocking on the door and when we played hulls A team a lot of time they was more then 2000 fans watching (good old days ) and that when we had a another players playing just to see if they was any good
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:06 pm
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8493
Location: 2017 City of Culture
RyoWidnes wrote:
Seriously.....This season we (Widnes) have been utter kak, I've seen some utter garbage this year, without a doubt the worst game I've ever had the displeasure of watching was our game at your gaff. Utterly terrible, but as you won I'm sure you'll quickly forget that, likewise me forgetting yesterdays 'game'. Winning was all that mattered, both of us managed it, I'll be seeing KR is SL next year.


Can't disagree with anything there pal, although Widnes appear blessed, "promoted" to SL when finishing 5th in the Championship, and now surviving a last-place finish.

Who do you fancy to come through next weekend?
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:40 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11455
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
RyoWidnes wrote:
Seriously.....This season we (Widnes) have been utter kak, I've seen some utter garbage this year, without a doubt the worst game I've ever had the displeasure of watching was our game at your gaff. Utterly terrible, but as you won I'm sure you'll quickly forget that, likewise me forgetting yesterdays 'game'. Winning was all that mattered, both of us managed it, I'll be seeing KR is SL next year.


You've had an awful season and just getting out of it alive is a massive achievement.

That game was a terrible spectacle, Battle Of The Shittest, fo sho.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
