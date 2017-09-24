WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:29 pm
RyoWidnes

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 25
cravenpark1 wrote:
What ever Phil Clark says he is boring But watching Widnes V Cats was worse I think it was the worse game on TV this season


Seriously.....This season we (Widnes) have been utter kak, I've seen some utter garbage this year, without a doubt the worst game I've ever had the displeasure of watching was our game at your gaff. Utterly terrible, but as you won I'm sure you'll quickly forget that, likewise me forgetting yesterdays 'game'. Winning was all that mattered, both of us managed it, I'll be seeing KR is SL next year.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:38 pm
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2756
Location: live in gosport wos hull
BiltonRobin wrote:
The biggest issue to address next season is the balance of squad depth over spending ability.
Ever season the teams in the bottom 4 are the ones who have had the worst injury crisis. Leeds last year against this been a good example. Or us with no half backs last term.
This year Leigh, Cats and Widnes have played for large parts of the season with " bare bones" squads.
We all want quality, but some sacrifice to quantity as to be made.
Super League is brutal on players bodies, lower limb and shoulder injuries are now expected rather than bad luck, plus the head injury rule (totally needed).
So a 36 + size squad is a must to have any hope of top 8.with good cover for all positions. In short we need that A team

A TEAM YES and the sooner the better last time we had a A team I used to love going to see players who were knocking on the door and when we played hulls A team a lot of time they was more then 2000 fans watching (good old days ) and that when we had a another players playing just to see if they was any good
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
