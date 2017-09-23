|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5786
Location: east east hull
|
Now the season is over might as well start a rumours thread listening to humberside today nick pinkney reckoned Blair was leaving (hope he's wrong) and we're signing Scarsbrook
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:22 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8492
Location: 2017 City of Culture
|
I heard that Phil Clarke invented a new team called the Dragalans, I had to play it 3 times before I could stop laughing at the fcuktard.
Last edited by SirStan
on Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:24 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:07 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2755
Location: live in gosport wos hull
|
SirStan wrote:
I heard that Phil Clarke invented a new team called the Dragalans, I had to play it 3 times before I could stop laughing at the fcuktard.
What ever Phil Clark says he is boring But watching Widnes V Cats was worse I think it was the worse game on TV this season
|
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:38 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9874
Location: Leicestershire.
|
Should be a fascinating recruitment round. Even with the known/assumed departures, we have decent depth. So it should be about adding quality and power IMO. Easier said than done, of course.
I hope the club is aiming higher than 'just' making the top 8, for all that I'd take that now. I really want us to have a team that can go out and play aggressively to seize control of games, rather than have to be brave to contain the opposition. 80 minute performances are hard to achieve, especially week-in, week out. I'd love to see a Rovers team that can win playing below their best (as they often did this year, in the Championship), and that doesn't regularly blow games in a 10 minute bad spell. So players who can play a bit of smash mouth football would be welcome.
|
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:02 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5786
Location: east east hull
|
Mild Rover wrote:
Should be a fascinating recruitment round. Even with the known/assumed departures, we have decent depth. So it should be about adding quality and power IMO. Easier said than done, of course.
I hope the club is aiming higher than 'just' making the top 8, for all that I'd take that now. I really want us to have a team that can go out and play aggressively to seize control of games, rather than have to be brave to contain the opposition. 80 minute performances are hard to achieve, especially week-in, week out. I'd love to see a Rovers team that can win playing below their best (as they often did this year, in the Championship), and that doesn't regularly blow games in a 10 minute bad spell. So players who can play a bit of smash mouth football would be welcome.
Well sheens said after the game we're going to have to add a bit of size in the forwards something we've needed for about 5 seasons really
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:20 am
|
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3364
|
fun time frankie wrote:
Well sheens said after the game we're going to have to add a bit of size in the forwards something we've needed for about 5 seasons really
This the problem for you guys, you will no doubt have some quality but looking for a full team that comptes and has the forward power will be hard for next year. For me its about small steps, avoid the mpg secure your SL spot should be first, if you do that early doors then better players will be available. Looking round now a lot of players are snapped up next thing will be over inflated contracts etc. Good luck but keep things in perspective. Since Chester left you and came to us we have slowly been building a competative team that has great attack from all over the field. In addition the squad is more settled previously our players were into and out of the club more than the fans clicked the turnstyles.
|
[IMG]//i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:42 am
|
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3539
|
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
This the problem for you guys, you will no doubt have some quality but looking for a full team that comptes and has the forward power will be hard for next year. For me its about small steps, avoid the mpg secure your SL spot should be first, if you do that early doors then better players will be available. Looking round now a lot of players are snapped up next thing will be over inflated contracts etc. Good luck but keep things in perspective. Since Chester left you and came to us we have slowly been building a competative team that has great attack from all over the field. In addition the squad is more settled previously our players were into and out of the club more than the fans clicked the turnstyles.
Rovers won't pay over inflated contracts anymore, think the club have learnt not to do this the hard way. Certainly with our current management, we have as good chance as any to recruit decent players for what they're worth.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:43 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5786
Location: east east hull
|
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
This the problem for you guys, you will no doubt have some quality but looking for a full team that comptes and has the forward power will be hard for next year. For me its about small steps, avoid the mpg secure your SL spot should be first, if you do that early doors then better players will be available. Looking round now a lot of players are snapped up next thing will be over inflated contracts etc. Good luck but keep things in perspective. Since Chester left you and came to us we have slowly been building a competative team that has great attack from all over the field. In addition the squad is more settled previously our players were into and out of the club more than the fans clicked the turnstyles.
I wonder if the experts will predict you to finish bottom next season as they usually do for some reason
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:22 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9874
Location: Leicestershire.
|
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
This the problem for you guys, you will no doubt have some quality but looking for a full team that comptes and has the forward power will be hard for next year. For me its about small steps, avoid the mpg secure your SL spot should be first, if you do that early doors then better players will be available. Looking round now a lot of players are snapped up next thing will be over inflated contracts etc. Good luck but keep things in perspective. Since Chester left you and came to us we have slowly been building a competative team that has great attack from all over the field. In addition the squad is more settled previously our players were into and out of the club more than the fans clicked the turnstyles.
For me, there's something to be said for a bold statement of intent and continuing to build momentum. Part of the reason I think we started paying over the odds for players was that we decided to enter a period of 'transition' when Morgan left. Sadly it became a bit of a cycle of stagnation. Players wanted more to come to a team that wasn't expecting to achieve much on the pitch for the next 2 or 3 years, I strongly suspect. And they were likely players more motivated by money than by winning.
Steps too small, and an excess of patience risk seeing us stall again IMO.
As with all things, there's a balance to be struck and I imagine it has been a tough year for us financially, despite the excellent support from the fans. But the chairman sounded a fairly ambitious note after the Widnes game, I thought.
|
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:30 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 313
|
The biggest issue to address next season is the balance of squad depth over spending ability.
Ever season the teams in the bottom 4 are the ones who have had the worst injury crisis. Leeds last year against this been a good example. Or us with no half backs last term.
This year Leigh, Cats and Widnes have played for large parts of the season with " bare bones" squads.
We all want quality, but some sacrifice to quantity as to be made.
Super League is brutal on players bodies, lower limb and shoulder injuries are now expected rather than bad luck, plus the head injury rule (totally needed).
So a 36 + size squad is a must to have any hope of top 8.with good cover for all positions. In short we need that A team
|
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978