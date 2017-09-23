WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:09 pm
fun time frankie
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011
Posts: 5786
Location: east east hull
Now the season is over might as well start a rumours thread listening to humberside today nick pinkney reckoned Blair was leaving (hope he's wrong) and we're signing Scarsbrook
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:22 pm
SirStan
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005
Posts: 8492
Location: 2017 City of Culture
I heard that Phil Clarke invented a new team called the Dragalans, I had to play it 3 times before I could stop laughing at the fcuktard.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:07 am
cravenpark1
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009
Posts: 2755
Location: live in gosport wos hull
SirStan wrote:
I heard that Phil Clarke invented a new team called the Dragalans, I had to play it 3 times before I could stop laughing at the fcuktard.

What ever Phil Clark says he is boring But watching Widnes V Cats was worse I think it was the worse game on TV this season
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:38 am
Mild Rover
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007
Posts: 9874
Location: Leicestershire.
Should be a fascinating recruitment round. Even with the known/assumed departures, we have decent depth. So it should be about adding quality and power IMO. Easier said than done, of course.

I hope the club is aiming higher than 'just' making the top 8, for all that I'd take that now. I really want us to have a team that can go out and play aggressively to seize control of games, rather than have to be brave to contain the opposition. 80 minute performances are hard to achieve, especially week-in, week out. I'd love to see a Rovers team that can win playing below their best (as they often did this year, in the Championship), and that doesn't regularly blow games in a 10 minute bad spell. So players who can play a bit of smash mouth football would be welcome.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:02 am
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011
Posts: 5786
Location: east east hull
Mild Rover wrote:
Should be a fascinating recruitment round. Even with the known/assumed departures, we have decent depth. So it should be about adding quality and power IMO. Easier said than done, of course.

I hope the club is aiming higher than 'just' making the top 8, for all that I'd take that now. I really want us to have a team that can go out and play aggressively to seize control of games, rather than have to be brave to contain the opposition. 80 minute performances are hard to achieve, especially week-in, week out. I'd love to see a Rovers team that can win playing below their best (as they often did this year, in the Championship), and that doesn't regularly blow games in a 10 minute bad spell. So players who can play a bit of smash mouth football would be welcome.

Well sheens said after the game we're going to have to add a bit of size in the forwards something we've needed for about 5 seasons really
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:20 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003
Posts: 3364
fun time frankie wrote:
Well sheens said after the game we're going to have to add a bit of size in the forwards something we've needed for about 5 seasons really


This the problem for you guys, you will no doubt have some quality but looking for a full team that comptes and has the forward power will be hard for next year. For me its about small steps, avoid the mpg secure your SL spot should be first, if you do that early doors then better players will be available. Looking round now a lot of players are snapped up next thing will be over inflated contracts etc. Good luck but keep things in perspective. Since Chester left you and came to us we have slowly been building a competative team that has great attack from all over the field. In addition the squad is more settled previously our players were into and out of the club more than the fans clicked the turnstyles.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:42 am
moxi1
Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006
Posts: 3539
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
This the problem for you guys, you will no doubt have some quality but looking for a full team that comptes and has the forward power will be hard for next year. For me its about small steps, avoid the mpg secure your SL spot should be first, if you do that early doors then better players will be available. Looking round now a lot of players are snapped up next thing will be over inflated contracts etc. Good luck but keep things in perspective. Since Chester left you and came to us we have slowly been building a competative team that has great attack from all over the field. In addition the squad is more settled previously our players were into and out of the club more than the fans clicked the turnstyles.


Rovers won't pay over inflated contracts anymore, think the club have learnt not to do this the hard way. Certainly with our current management, we have as good chance as any to recruit decent players for what they're worth.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:43 am
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011
Posts: 5786
Location: east east hull
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
This the problem for you guys, you will no doubt have some quality but looking for a full team that comptes and has the forward power will be hard for next year. For me its about small steps, avoid the mpg secure your SL spot should be first, if you do that early doors then better players will be available. Looking round now a lot of players are snapped up next thing will be over inflated contracts etc. Good luck but keep things in perspective. Since Chester left you and came to us we have slowly been building a competative team that has great attack from all over the field. In addition the squad is more settled previously our players were into and out of the club more than the fans clicked the turnstyles.

I wonder if the experts will predict you to finish bottom next season as they usually do for some reason :D
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:22 am
Mild Rover
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007
Posts: 9874
Location: Leicestershire.
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
This the problem for you guys, you will no doubt have some quality but looking for a full team that comptes and has the forward power will be hard for next year. For me its about small steps, avoid the mpg secure your SL spot should be first, if you do that early doors then better players will be available. Looking round now a lot of players are snapped up next thing will be over inflated contracts etc. Good luck but keep things in perspective. Since Chester left you and came to us we have slowly been building a competative team that has great attack from all over the field. In addition the squad is more settled previously our players were into and out of the club more than the fans clicked the turnstyles.


For me, there's something to be said for a bold statement of intent and continuing to build momentum. Part of the reason I think we started paying over the odds for players was that we decided to enter a period of 'transition' when Morgan left. Sadly it became a bit of a cycle of stagnation. Players wanted more to come to a team that wasn't expecting to achieve much on the pitch for the next 2 or 3 years, I strongly suspect. And they were likely players more motivated by money than by winning.

Steps too small, and an excess of patience risk seeing us stall again IMO.

As with all things, there's a balance to be struck and I imagine it has been a tough year for us financially, despite the excellent support from the fans. But the chairman sounded a fairly ambitious note after the Widnes game, I thought.
