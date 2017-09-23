WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours









Login

Login

Register

Register



Board index ‹ Super 8s - Qualifiers ‹ Hull KR ‹ Rumours Post a reply 9 posts Page 1 of 1 fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm

Posts: 5786

Location: east east hull

Now the season is over might as well start a rumours thread listening to humberside today nick pinkney reckoned Blair was leaving (hope he's wrong) and we're signing Scarsbrook einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result SirStan

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm

Posts: 8492

Location: 2017 City of Culture

I heard that Phil Clarke invented a new team called the Dragalans, I had to play it 3 times before I could stop laughing at the fcuktard. Last edited by SirStan on Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:24 pm, edited 1 time in total. cravenpark1

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm

Posts: 2755

Location: live in gosport wos hull

SirStan wrote: I heard that Phil Clarke invented a new team called the Dragalans, I had to play it 3 times before I could stop laughing at the fcuktard.

What ever Phil Clark says he is boring But watching Widnes V Cats was worse I think it was the worse game on TV this season What ever Phil Clark says he is boring But watching Widnes V Cats was worse I think it was the worse game on TV this season JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well Mild Rover

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am

Posts: 9874

Location: Leicestershire.

Should be a fascinating recruitment round. Even with the known/assumed departures, we have decent depth. So it should be about adding quality and power IMO. Easier said than done, of course.



I hope the club is aiming higher than 'just' making the top 8, for all that I'd take that now. I really want us to have a team that can go out and play aggressively to seize control of games, rather than have to be brave to contain the opposition. 80 minute performances are hard to achieve, especially week-in, week out. I'd love to see a Rovers team that can win playing below their best (as they often did this year, in the Championship), and that doesn't regularly blow games in a 10 minute bad spell. So players who can play a bit of smash mouth football would be welcome. 'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833. fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm

Posts: 5786

Location: east east hull

Mild Rover wrote: Should be a fascinating recruitment round. Even with the known/assumed departures, we have decent depth. So it should be about adding quality and power IMO. Easier said than done, of course.



I hope the club is aiming higher than 'just' making the top 8, for all that I'd take that now. I really want us to have a team that can go out and play aggressively to seize control of games, rather than have to be brave to contain the opposition. 80 minute performances are hard to achieve, especially week-in, week out. I'd love to see a Rovers team that can win playing below their best (as they often did this year, in the Championship), and that doesn't regularly blow games in a 10 minute bad spell. So players who can play a bit of smash mouth football would be welcome.

Well sheens said after the game we're going to have to add a bit of size in the forwards something we've needed for about 5 seasons really Well sheens said after the game we're going to have to add a bit of size in the forwards something we've needed for about 5 seasons really einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result REDWHITEANDBLUE

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm

Posts: 3364

fun time frankie wrote: Well sheens said after the game we're going to have to add a bit of size in the forwards something we've needed for about 5 seasons really



This the problem for you guys, you will no doubt have some quality but looking for a full team that comptes and has the forward power will be hard for next year. For me its about small steps, avoid the mpg secure your SL spot should be first, if you do that early doors then better players will be available. Looking round now a lot of players are snapped up next thing will be over inflated contracts etc. Good luck but keep things in perspective. Since Chester left you and came to us we have slowly been building a competative team that has great attack from all over the field. In addition the squad is more settled previously our players were into and out of the club more than the fans clicked the turnstyles. This the problem for you guys, you will no doubt have some quality but looking for a full team that comptes and has the forward power will be hard for next year. For me its about small steps, avoid the mpg secure your SL spot should be first, if you do that early doors then better players will be available. Looking round now a lot of players are snapped up next thing will be over inflated contracts etc. Good luck but keep things in perspective. Since Chester left you and came to us we have slowly been building a competative team that has great attack from all over the field. In addition the squad is more settled previously our players were into and out of the club more than the fans clicked the turnstyles. [IMG]//i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG] moxi1

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm

Posts: 3539

REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote: This the problem for you guys, you will no doubt have some quality but looking for a full team that comptes and has the forward power will be hard for next year. For me its about small steps, avoid the mpg secure your SL spot should be first, if you do that early doors then better players will be available. Looking round now a lot of players are snapped up next thing will be over inflated contracts etc. Good luck but keep things in perspective. Since Chester left you and came to us we have slowly been building a competative team that has great attack from all over the field. In addition the squad is more settled previously our players were into and out of the club more than the fans clicked the turnstyles.



Rovers won't pay over inflated contracts anymore, think the club have learnt not to do this the hard way. Certainly with our current management, we have as good chance as any to recruit decent players for what they're worth. Rovers won't pay over inflated contracts anymore, think the club have learnt not to do this the hard way. Certainly with our current management, we have as good chance as any to recruit decent players for what they're worth. fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm

Posts: 5786

Location: east east hull

REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote: This the problem for you guys, you will no doubt have some quality but looking for a full team that comptes and has the forward power will be hard for next year. For me its about small steps, avoid the mpg secure your SL spot should be first, if you do that early doors then better players will be available. Looking round now a lot of players are snapped up next thing will be over inflated contracts etc. Good luck but keep things in perspective. Since Chester left you and came to us we have slowly been building a competative team that has great attack from all over the field. In addition the squad is more settled previously our players were into and out of the club more than the fans clicked the turnstyles.

I wonder if the experts will predict you to finish bottom next season as they usually do for some reason I wonder if the experts will predict you to finish bottom next season as they usually do for some reason einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result Mild Rover

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am

Posts: 9874

Location: Leicestershire.

REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote: This the problem for you guys, you will no doubt have some quality but looking for a full team that comptes and has the forward power will be hard for next year. For me its about small steps, avoid the mpg secure your SL spot should be first, if you do that early doors then better players will be available. Looking round now a lot of players are snapped up next thing will be over inflated contracts etc. Good luck but keep things in perspective. Since Chester left you and came to us we have slowly been building a competative team that has great attack from all over the field. In addition the squad is more settled previously our players were into and out of the club more than the fans clicked the turnstyles.



For me, there's something to be said for a bold statement of intent and continuing to build momentum. Part of the reason I think we started paying over the odds for players was that we decided to enter a period of 'transition' when Morgan left. Sadly it became a bit of a cycle of stagnation. Players wanted more to come to a team that wasn't expecting to achieve much on the pitch for the next 2 or 3 years, I strongly suspect. And they were likely players more motivated by money than by winning.



Steps too small, and an excess of patience risk seeing us stall again IMO.



As with all things, there's a balance to be struck and I imagine it has been a tough year for us financially, despite the excellent support from the fans. But the chairman sounded a fairly ambitious note after the Widnes game, I thought. For me, there's something to be said for a bold statement of intent and continuing to build momentum. Part of the reason I think we started paying over the odds for players was that we decided to enter a period of 'transition' when Morgan left. Sadly it became a bit of a cycle of stagnation. Players wanted more to come to a team that wasn't expecting to achieve much on the pitch for the next 2 or 3 years, I strongly suspect. And they were likely players more motivated by money than by winning.Steps too small, and an excess of patience risk seeing us stall again IMO.As with all things, there's a balance to be struck and I imagine it has been a tough year for us financially, despite the excellent support from the fans. But the chairman sounded a fairly ambitious note after the Widnes game, I thought. 'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, DannyB, Lilfatman, Mild Rover, Old Timer No 4 and 111 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 9 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Hull KR Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,636,767 2,701 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE TODAY : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v NEWCASTLE TODAY : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v YORK TODAY : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























