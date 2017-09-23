Should be a fascinating recruitment round. Even with the known/assumed departures, we have decent depth. So it should be about adding quality and power IMO. Easier said than done, of course.
I hope the club is aiming higher than 'just' making the top 8, for all that I'd take that now. I really want us to have a team that can go out and play aggressively to seize control of games, rather than have to be brave to contain the opposition. 80 minute performances are hard to achieve, especially week-in, week out. I'd love to see a Rovers team that can win playing below their best (as they often did this year, in the Championship), and that doesn't regularly blow games in a 10 minute bad spell. So players who can play a bit of smash mouth football would be welcome.