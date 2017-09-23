fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



Now the season is over might as well start a rumours thread listening to humberside today nick pinkney reckoned Blair was leaving (hope he's wrong) and we're signing Scarsbrook einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result SirStan

I heard that Phil Clarke invented a new team called the Dragalans, I had to play it 3 times before I could stop laughing at the fcuktard. Last edited by SirStan on Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:24 pm, edited 1 time in total. cravenpark1

SirStan wrote: I heard that Phil Clarke invented a new team called the Dragalans, I had to play it 3 times before I could stop laughing at the fcuktard.

SirStan wrote: I heard that Phil Clarke invented a new team called the Dragalans, I had to play it 3 times before I could stop laughing at the fcuktard.

What ever Phil Clark says he is boring But watching Widnes V Cats was worse I think it was the worse game on TV this season

