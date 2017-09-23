WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Rumours
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:09 pm
Now the season is over might as well start a rumours thread listening to humberside today nick pinkney reckoned Blair was leaving (hope he's wrong) and we're signing Scarsbrook
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:22 pm
I heard that Phil Clarke invented a new team called the Dragalans, I had to play it 3 times before I could stop laughing at the fcuktard.
Last edited by SirStan on Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:24 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:07 am
What ever Phil Clark says he is boring But watching Widnes V Cats was worse I think it was the worse game on TV this season
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

