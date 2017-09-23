WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Rumours

Post a reply
Rumours
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:09 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5781
Location: east east hull
Now the season is over might as well start a rumours thread listening to humberside today nick pinkney reckoned Blair was leaving (hope he's wrong) and we're signing Scarsbrook
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Burtons Forearm, fun time frankie, rover 2000, SirStan, supersuperfc and 118 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,5792,94676,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
16
- 29NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
36
- 22DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
46
- 24HULL KR  
 FT :
TODAY : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
32
- 0WIGAN
TV
 < 
 FT 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
10
- 12WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM