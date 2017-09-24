WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Send Off...

Re: The Send Off...
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:57 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2789
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
What is happening about Ben Pomeroy?
Re: The Send Off...
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:03 pm
Wire Weaver Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 371
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
What is happening about Ben Pomeroy?


I pointed out yesterday that he was standing with all the players that were staying at the club. I thought it odd at the time, but maybe he is leaving, but having played so little didn't want a send off?
Re: The Send Off...
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:10 pm
GB User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Jun 13, 2002 2:24 pm
Posts: 422
Alffi_7 wrote:
Ben Harrison was paid off some time ago and maybe Rhys Evans didn't fancy it. Well done in putting a negative slant on a post that was designed for others to join in on and post positive thoughts towards people who have given a lot to this club.


Genuine question about Rhys Evans part, he's someone with a long association with the club after he and his family relocated from Wales at a young age.
FWIW I thought the send off was well handled by the club. Such a shame Briers didn't enjoy a similar send off, the circumstances of his (premature) retirement were very different though.
Re: The Send Off...
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:35 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8453
Shazbaz wrote:
Some of the coaching staff including Agar and JC are in Liverpool now having a beer, maybe that's Agars leaving do :lol:

Who is JC?
once a wire always a wire
Re: The Send Off...
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:39 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 835
Jon clark?
Re: The Send Off...
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:41 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 888
Judith Chalmers?
Re: The Send Off...
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:45 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8453
Lol. Of course. Doh!
once a wire always a wire
Re: The Send Off...
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:51 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 888
GB wrote:
Genuine question about Rhys Evans part, he's someone with a long association with the club after he and his family relocated from Wales at a young age.
FWIW I thought the send off was well handled by the club. Such a shame Briers didn't enjoy a similar send off, the circumstances of his (premature) retirement were very different though.


Fair enough. I've no idea to be honest and didn't cross my mind at the game. Maybe he's taken himself away on holiday before he tucks in to pre season. He's been here a long while, so would have been good to have that send off.

On Briers yes, I think the way his retirement came about put pay to any final match send off.
