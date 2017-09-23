WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Send Off...

The Send Off...
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:09 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 884
Thought it was handled well today. And was impressed by the likes of Sims, Gidley and Hiku especially and Dwyer, Penny, Ratch etc spending so much time with the fans at the end of the game.

TS got the send off he deserved, and I'm happy everything has ended the way it has - and it was right to end where it did for almost all those who are leaving (Hiku aside).

Looking forward to some positive announcements over the next couple of weeks.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:28 pm
silver2 User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 829
Location: Warrington
I wonder why Ben Harrison wasn't there today?
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:38 pm
GB User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 13, 2002 2:24 pm
Posts: 421
Or Rhys Evans...
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:27 am
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 884
Ben Harrison was paid off some time ago and maybe Rhys Evans didn't fancy it. Well done in putting a negative slant on a post that was designed for others to join in on and post positive thoughts towards people who have given a lot to this club.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:34 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3154
Location: Stuck in 1982
Alffi_7 wrote:
Ben Harrison was paid off some time ago and maybe Rhys Evans didn't fancy it. Well done in putting a negative slant on a post that was designed for others to join in on and post positive thoughts towards people who have given a lot to this club.


I agree with you that it was handled well but don't see the other posters as negative TBH I think genuine questions of absenteeism from Evans and Agar are interesting to a degree
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:20 am
Smiffy27 User avatar
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 601
The club, the players who are leaving and Tony Smith have handled this with dignity. They have shown great love for the club and respect. I just wish one or two on social media could aim a bit higher. I have hated to see personal insults thrown at players and administrators. We have a few sick beggars who unfortunately "follow"(but not support) our club and our sport.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:28 am
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 884
Uncle Rico wrote:
I agree with you that it was handled well but don't see the other posters as negative TBH I think genuine questions of absenteeism from Evans and Agar are interesting to a degree


Possibly an overreaction on my part, maybe.

As it goes Agar was at an end of season do with the players last night, Smith wasn't there (he rarely socialises with his players) Harrison or Evans weren't there either from what I saw.

