Thought it was handled well today. And was impressed by the likes of Sims, Gidley and Hiku especially and Dwyer, Penny, Ratch etc spending so much time with the fans at the end of the game.



TS got the send off he deserved, and I'm happy everything has ended the way it has - and it was right to end where it did for almost all those who are leaving (Hiku aside).



Looking forward to some positive announcements over the next couple of weeks.