WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Send Off...

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves The Send Off...

Post a reply
The Send Off...
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:09 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 883
Thought it was handled well today. And was impressed by the likes of Sims, Gidley and Hiku especially and Dwyer, Penny, Ratch etc spending so much time with the fans at the end of the game.

TS got the send off he deserved, and I'm happy everything has ended the way it has - and it was right to end where it did for almost all those who are leaving (Hiku aside).

Looking forward to some positive announcements over the next couple of weeks.
Re: The Send Off...
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:28 pm
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 829
Location: Warrington
I wonder why Ben Harrison wasn't there today?
Re: The Send Off...
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:38 pm
GB User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jun 13, 2002 2:24 pm
Posts: 421
Or Rhys Evans...
Re: The Send Off...
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:27 am
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 883
Ben Harrison was paid off some time ago and maybe Rhys Evans didn't fancy it. Well done in putting a negative slant on a post that was designed for others to join in on and post positive thoughts towards people who have given a lot to this club.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Man Mountain and 113 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,6451,08676,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM