Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:01 pm
Am I the only one who can't believe Catalan didn't kick that penalty in the last few Mins of the game tonight has that would have meant us going to Catalans in the MPG,instead they ran it and now have to come to Leigh ,someone's not very clever in the Catalans camp ,I recon we will paste em at the Village :)
Re: Seconds away from MPG in Catalans
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:18 pm
-Make the kick, your in the million pound game at home. Miss the kick you're in the million pound game away. Either way you're at risk of getting demoted.

-Take the tap and score, you are guaranteed SL. Take the tap and fail to score you're in the million pound game.
Only taking the tap had a chance of guaranteed survival. It turned out to be the wrong option but I get why they did it.
More to the point...... I'm really happy they did it :D
