-Make the kick, your in the million pound game at home. Miss the kick you're in the million pound game away. Either way you're at risk of getting demoted.
-Take the tap and score, you are guaranteed SL. Take the tap and fail to score you're in the million pound game.
Only taking the tap had a chance of guaranteed survival. It turned out to be the wrong option but I get why they did it.
More to the point...... I'm really happy they did it
