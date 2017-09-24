Post a reply



JINJER wrote: A bit O/T here but Huby was fantastic with one of our group yesterday, the kids only ten year old, CH was on his way down the tunnel at the end of the game, he turned to CH and asked for his shorts, he said he'd be back out in five minutes, I thought, ah well the kid tried. Minutes later he was back out, came looking for the kid, took his shorts off and gave him the shorts and one of his boots. The kid was chuffed to bits. Great thought from Craig.



That in a nutshell encapsulates why I love Rugby League and the overwhelming majority of people in the game. None of this soccer player prima donna stuff. Can you imaging the crowd at a football ground being invited onto the pitch at the end of the game to talk to their heroes? See any of the lads around town and as long as you are not being intrusive they are quite happy to pass the time of day they don't seem to walk round with headphones on or be on a 'fake' call on their mobile to avoid talking to you.

One of the many nice things I saw yesterday came from one of the players I least expected it to come from. Tomkins booted the ball out hard from the in-goal area into the crowd to stop a try. The first thing he did was head over to the fence and apologised to the fans for kicking the ball at them (obviously it was unintentionally at them)



Massive kudos to him for doing that as he'd been getting some stick from the Northstand before that. He's gone up in my estimations for that as the vast majority of away players do their best to ignore the home fans Just because you can, doesn't mean you should. cosmicat Cheeky half-back



Tbf to kh its is first season in sl so well played KH PopTart

cosmicat wrote: Tbf to kh its is first season in sl so well played KH



I agree. The only thing he lacks for me is experience.

He's a great metre gainer and fits our style.

I agree. The only thing he lacks for me is experience.

He's a great metre gainer and fits our style.

He's an obvious choice and will only get better.

REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote: Crowds will increase but its a slow process, the product on the pitch is attactive attacking rugby not based on the endless years of Aussie defensive drills first. We have had loads of bad press over the years so building up trust etc. Takes time. MC & CB are well on the way with this. There is apathy in the game, I do not have sky and barely hear anything about the game unless I come on here or social media. Back to my first point Chessy and the staff have built a great attacking team that will only get better, the likes of Hull Cas ourselves and Leeds play more attacking styles compare that to the dross served up by Wigan yesterday, wrestling and niggling away, the legacy of structures put in by their previous Aussie coach that Wane was assistant to and tipped to go to Wire. Quite frankly the British style of rugby is much better to watch sadly we have an Aussie coach in charge of the National team so we play the Aussie way, we will win nothing at that level, the UK game needs to play to its strengths. Good on Powell, Chester and Radford. The fans will return playing the brand we have now adopted.



Aussie game built on defence I thought the way to win is to out score the opposition and lets not forget sport is entertainment for the masses!

I think this statement about the Aussie game, sums up why Salford signed Hasson.

You put him on the field and he'll do you 50 tackles, he won't break many tackles and offers nothing off the bench.

I think this statement about the Aussie game, sums up why Salford signed Hasson.

You put him on the field and he'll do you 50 tackles, he won't break many tackles and offers nothing off the bench.

He's a good defensive tackling player, his stats made him look better than what is suited to the British game.



Keegan Hirst seems to have slimmed down considerably over the last few months. Good to see him score though and I think he deserves to be at BV next year. JINJER

Egg Banjo wrote: One of the many nice things I saw yesterday came from one of the players I least expected it to come from. Tomkins booted the ball out hard from the in-goal area into the crowd to stop a try. The first thing he did was head over to the fence and apologised to the fans for kicking the ball at them (obviously it was unintentionally at them)



Massive kudos to him for doing that as he'd been getting some stick from the Northstand before that. He's gone up in my estimations for that as the vast majority of away players do their best to ignore the home fans

Which is nice to hear, players get slagged off, especially Sam Tomkins and I for one (even though I give him sh it) think he always seems a decent lad.

