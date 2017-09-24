WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who knew?

Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:41 pm
JINJER wrote:
A bit O/T here but Huby was fantastic with one of our group yesterday, the kids only ten year old, CH was on his way down the tunnel at the end of the game, he turned to CH and asked for his shorts, he said he'd be back out in five minutes, I thought, ah well the kid tried. Minutes later he was back out, came looking for the kid, took his shorts off and gave him the shorts and one of his boots. The kid was chuffed to bits. Great thought from Craig.


That in a nutshell encapsulates why I love Rugby League and the overwhelming majority of people in the game. None of this soccer player prima donna stuff. Can you imaging the crowd at a football ground being invited onto the pitch at the end of the game to talk to their heroes? See any of the lads around town and as long as you are not being intrusive they are quite happy to pass the time of day they don't seem to walk round with headphones on or be on a 'fake' call on their mobile to avoid talking to you.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
