snowie wrote: imagine if we had a full stadium, where are them stay away fans at a time when the club need them

Crowds will increase but its a slow process, the product on the pitch is attactive attacking rugby not based on the endless years of Aussie defensive drills first. We have had loads of bad press over the years so building up trust etc. Takes time. MC & CB are well on the way with this. There is apathy in the game, I do not have sky and barely hear anything about the game unless I come on here or social media. Back to my first point Chessy and the staff have built a great attacking team that will only get better, the likes of Hull Cas ourselves and Leeds play more attacking styles compare that to the dross served up by Wigan yesterday, wrestling and niggling away, the legacy of structures put in by their previous Aussie coach that Wane was assistant to and tipped to go to Wire. Quite frankly the British style of rugby is much better to watch sadly we have an Aussie coach in charge of the National team so we play the Aussie way, we will win nothing at that level, the UK game needs to play to its strengths. Good on Powell, Chester and Radford. The fans will return playing the brand we have now adopted.Aussie game built on defence I thought the way to win is to out score the opposition and lets not forget sport is entertainment for the masses!