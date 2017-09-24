WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who knew?

Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:34 am
vastman User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26250
Location: Poodle Power!
Egg Banjo wrote:
He's a genuinely nice chap. Spoke to him a couple of times at other events, he does loads for SSAFA and it seems he's been a big support for Hirst over the past couple of years.

I'm proper made up for Hirst though for scoring that last minute try, the whole team were trying so hard to get him over the line


Highlight of the for me. Showed real team spirit - even CC and JK looked delighted.

Actually took some creating, was a good try.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:54 am
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11374
Location: The City of Wakefield
Watched the game back this morning - the noise from the North stand was so loud, sounded like 10 thousand were in there!
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:03 am
snowie User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17874
Wildthing wrote:
Watched the game back this morning - the noise from the North stand was so loud, sounded like 10 thousand were in there!
imagine if we had a full stadium, where are them stay away fans at a time when the club need them
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:09 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3363
snowie wrote:
imagine if we had a full stadium, where are them stay away fans at a time when the club need them


Crowds will increase but its a slow process, the product on the pitch is attactive attacking rugby not based on the endless years of Aussie defensive drills first. We have had loads of bad press over the years so building up trust etc. Takes time. MC & CB are well on the way with this. There is apathy in the game, I do not have sky and barely hear anything about the game unless I come on here or social media. Back to my first point Chessy and the staff have built a great attacking team that will only get better, the likes of Hull Cas ourselves and Leeds play more attacking styles compare that to the dross served up by Wigan yesterday, wrestling and niggling away, the legacy of structures put in by their previous Aussie coach that Wane was assistant to and tipped to go to Wire. Quite frankly the British style of rugby is much better to watch sadly we have an Aussie coach in charge of the National team so we play the Aussie way, we will win nothing at that level, the UK game needs to play to its strengths. Good on Powell, Chester and Radford. The fans will return playing the brand we have now adopted.

Aussie game built on defence I thought the way to win is to out score the opposition and lets not forget sport is entertainment for the masses!
