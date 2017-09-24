WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who knew?

Re: Who knew?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:34 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26248
Location: Poodle Power!
Egg Banjo wrote:
He's a genuinely nice chap. Spoke to him a couple of times at other events, he does loads for SSAFA and it seems he's been a big support for Hirst over the past couple of years.

I'm proper made up for Hirst though for scoring that last minute try, the whole team were trying so hard to get him over the line


Highlight of the for me. Showed real team spirit - even CC and JK looked delighted.

Actually took some creating, was a good try.
