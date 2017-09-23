WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who knew?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Who knew?

Post a reply
Who knew?
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:30 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1443
...that Shaun Tully (Anthony Cotton) off Coro was a Wakey fan?! I ambushed him for a Photo in Fox's bar today, rather foolishly saying, and assuming that he lived in a small suburb of Manchester called Wetherfield, that he'd be a Wigan fan...I support Wakefield he says, looking quite offended. Sorry Anthony. Celeb support now...what next?!! :lol:
Re: Who knew?
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:32 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3218
Isn't he Keenan's friend, so I'd imagine he'd automatically support Wakey.
Re: Who knew?
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:36 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2752
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Yes he is Keegan's friend. Been tweeting about Wakey all season.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Who knew?
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:37 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1443
Big lads mate wrote:
Isn't he Keenan's friend, so I'd imagine he'd automatically support Wakey.

I see. Anyway I am now the toast of my Coro loving family and friends :lol:
Re: Who knew?
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:39 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1443
wakeytrin wrote:
Yes he is Keegan's friend. Been tweeting about Wakey all season.

Nice one. I'm on the fleecebook but not a tweetster. Happy times at BV
Re: Who knew?
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:47 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3218
charlie63wildcat wrote:
I see. Anyway I am now the toast of my Coro loving family and friends :lol:

I'm afraid that I don't watch the rubbish, it's my daughter who mentioned it and also had a photo with him :roll:
Re: Who knew?
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:00 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8810
“No nudie run for @KeeganHirst! He climbed into bed this morning and said “I need to score today”. He was scared! Don’t tell him I told you ” Antony tweeted this after today’s game..
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: Who knew?
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:04 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3218
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
“No nudie run for @KeeganHirst! He climbed into bed this morning and said “I need to score today”. He was scared! Don’t tell him I told you ” Antony tweeted this after today’s game..

When I say that she's always got an headache :roll:
Re: Who knew?
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:31 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 512
He's a genuinely nice chap. Spoke to him a couple of times at other events, he does loads for SSAFA and it seems he's been a big support for Hirst over the past couple of years.

I'm proper made up for Hirst though for scoring that last minute try, the whole team were trying so hard to get him over the line
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, B V Bob, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Five and last, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Manuel, nathb6, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, proper-shaped-balls, RDM, Red, White and Blue, Scarlet Pimpernell, thebeagle, threepennystander, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 371 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,6232,35776,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
16
- 29NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
36
- 22DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
46
- 24HULL KR  
 FT :
TODAY : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
32
- 0WIGAN
TV
 < 
 FT 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
10
- 12WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM