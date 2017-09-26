Ste100Centurions wrote: Massive thanks to all the rival fans for their kind words & support !

Especially Bradford, Fax, Wire & Salford fans + some Wakey guys we seem to have developed an 'affinity' with these last few years.



Now I know how Salford & K.R fans felt .....

It's $#!T€ this.

It's always darkest before the dawn. It was a very dark day for us last year but in sport the good times can come round again.Good luck on Saturday. Did not imagine I would ever be cheering on Leigh but strange things do happen.