WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Good luck with the MPG

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Good luck with the MPG

Post a reply
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:56 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7042
Good luck on Saturday Leythers' do it in style :thumb:
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:58 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 378
Cheers chissit. Not seen you on here for a while
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:42 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1646
Massive thanks to all the rival fans for their kind words & support !
Especially Bradford, Fax, Wire & Salford fans + some Wakey guys we seem to have developed an 'affinity' with these last few years.

Now I know how Salford & K.R fans felt .....
It's $#!T€ this.
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:16 am
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 665
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Massive thanks to all the rival fans for their kind words & support !
Especially Bradford, Fax, Wire & Salford fans + some Wakey guys we seem to have developed an 'affinity' with these last few years.

Now I know how Salford & K.R fans felt .....
It's $#!T€ this.


It's always darkest before the dawn. It was a very dark day for us last year but in sport the good times can come round again.

Good luck on Saturday. Did not imagine I would ever be cheering on Leigh but strange things do happen.
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:09 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3164
Location: Stuck in 1982
All the best for Saturday. I'm not particularly anti Catalans, but, they haven't offered a tap this year from what I've seen and think that you deserve your SL spot.

I just hope that it is a decisive well deserved win and of course a thrilling game for the neutrals.
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:38 pm
RyoWidnes Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 28
If you lot do the kicking game well you will win. Tierney couldn't catch a cold, even a team like mine, with absolutely no kicking nous, worked out to kick it high to him! Like I've said in an earlier post, good luck, I'm sure you'll win it by at least 16
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bigtimeleigh, Budgiezilla, CHEADLE LEYTHER, Genehunt, Harold Rigby Jnr, Leythersteve, mish, Old Timer No 4, peawapp, Trust Me, Vancouver Leyther, Willy and 221 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,6112,30976,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM