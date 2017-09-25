Bullseye

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27264

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty



Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm

Posts: 5451

I'll be a Leigh fan for the day. You've come on so much as a club over the last few years and deserve SL imo. Having experienced it myself last season I can say I'm glad that I'm not in your shoes this week as it's an awful feeling. I think home advantage and lots of noise will bring your lads home.



Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 3029

Location: LEYTH

TheButcher wrote: I'll be a Leigh fan for the day. You've come on so much as a club over the last few years and deserve SL imo. Having experienced it myself last season I can say I'm glad that I'm not in your shoes this week as it's an awful feeling. I think home advantage and lots of noise will bring your lads home.



Best of luck.



Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Sep 06, 2003 9:37 pm

Posts: 587

Location: warrington, centre of the universe

All the best to you Leythers, the players and the board for the MPG. I am a Wire but will be a 'honourary' Leyther for the day, if there is such a thing !!. May even pop along to watch and offer support, who knows,



Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am

Posts: 430

That's Fax finished for another year. I will be wearing my old Fax away shirt (cherry and white hoops) and supporting you lads. All the best and I hope not to see you next season. Leythersteve Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm

Posts: 375

If you do come Hoof, you will be made most welcome, as will anyone else that comes along cheers roydskt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Nov 07, 2014 10:25 am

Posts: 37

Good luck, Leigh, from another Vikings fan.

Cats will probably try and batter their way down the centre of the park as they tried against us. Keep them out and you'll win, they don't have a plan B.

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm

Posts: 6625

Believe it or not I hope you guys do well against Catalans and win. atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4039

Willzay wrote: Believe it or not I hope you guys do well against Catalans and win.



I'm trying to believe it.



Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 11:05 pm

Posts: 63

All the best for the game guys. I personally couldn't call it but i certainly know who i want to win! You may be the wrong side of the hills for me but that still beats been the wrong side of a sea!

