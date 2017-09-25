I'll be a Leigh fan for the day. You've come on so much as a club over the last few years and deserve SL imo. Having experienced it myself last season I can say I'm glad that I'm not in your shoes this week as it's an awful feeling. I think home advantage and lots of noise will bring your lads home.
Best of luck.
Best of luck.
Cheers Butch, and a big thank you to everyone wishing us the best of luck.
All the best to you Leythers, the players and the board for the MPG. I am a Wire but will be a 'honourary' Leyther for the day, if there is such a thing !!. May even pop along to watch and offer support, who knows,
Good luck, Leigh, from another Vikings fan. Cats will probably try and batter their way down the centre of the park as they tried against us. Keep them out and you'll win, they don't have a plan B. Use your fast backs out wide and you'll murder them.....
