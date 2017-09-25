WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Good luck with the MPG

Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:08 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27264
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
All the best Leythers.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:43 am
TheButcher
Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5451
I'll be a Leigh fan for the day. You've come on so much as a club over the last few years and deserve SL imo. Having experienced it myself last season I can say I'm glad that I'm not in your shoes this week as it's an awful feeling. I think home advantage and lots of noise will bring your lads home.

Best of luck.
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:46 am
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3028
Location: LEYTH
TheButcher wrote:
I'll be a Leigh fan for the day. You've come on so much as a club over the last few years and deserve SL imo. Having experienced it myself last season I can say I'm glad that I'm not in your shoes this week as it's an awful feeling. I think home advantage and lots of noise will bring your lads home.

Best of luck.


Cheers Butch, and a big thank you to everyone wishing us the best of luck. :thumb:
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:20 am
HOOF HEARTED
Joined: Sat Sep 06, 2003 9:37 pm
Posts: 587
Location: warrington, centre of the universe
All the best to you Leythers, the players and the board for the MPG. I am a Wire but will be a 'honourary' Leyther for the day, if there is such a thing !!. May even pop along to watch and offer support, who knows,

THE HOOF
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:21 am
Faxlore
Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am
Posts: 430
That's Fax finished for another year. I will be wearing my old Fax away shirt (cherry and white hoops) and supporting you lads. All the best and I hope not to see you next season. :ROCKS:
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:37 am
Leythersteve
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 374
If you do come Hoof, you will be made most welcome, as will anyone else that comes along cheers
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:23 pm
roydskt

Joined: Fri Nov 07, 2014 10:25 am
Posts: 37
Good luck, Leigh, from another Vikings fan.
Cats will probably try and batter their way down the centre of the park as they tried against us. Keep them out and you'll win, they don't have a plan B.
Use your fast backs out wide and you'll murder them.....
