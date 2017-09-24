WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Good luck with the MPG

Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:03 am
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5786
Location: east east hull
Wouldn't be surprised if you were all let in free with no away support and a ground full of home support could be the difference
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
