Good luck with the MPG
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:41 pm
RyoWidnes Stevo's Armpit

Just watched our game against Catalans and I said to my daughter, 'we've got to win this, because if we throw it away at the death, we will be knackered next week at Leigh!' I honestly think you lot will turn over Catalans simply because they'll be knackered and more importantly, emotionally drained. As a Widnes fan, I've won at Leigh, drew at Leigh and been absolutely pasted at Leigh, never had any trouble and always had a bit of banter, therefore good luck on Saturday and I'm sure I'll be watching SL at the LSV next season!
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:59 pm
The Vicar of Widnes User avatar
Good Luck next week Leigh . get them stuffed. I think you'll win by 12 at least.

The Vicar
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:09 pm
OFFTHECUFF Bronze RLFANS Member
Got some good Leigh friends and I will be hoping for a Leigh win too.
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:26 pm
Cokey User avatar
The Vicar of Widnes wrote:
Good Luck next week Leigh . get them stuffed. I think you'll win by 12 at least.

The Vicar


Thank you Father.

Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:05 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Will all the ground be open for the MPG ? I am thinking of coming as a neutral to watch what should be the best game of the comp. Maybe even bring my Wire shirt !
It's a pity Les Cats don't bring many supporters.
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:09 pm
PAC Bronze RLFANS Member
I also have some Leigh "friends" so would like to wish you the very best of luck.

Peter
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:34 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
PAC wrote:
I also have some Leigh "friends" so would like to wish you the very best of luck.

Peter


Cheers Peter , you're always welcome on this board and the LSV
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:58 pm
atomic User avatar
ninearches wrote:
Will all the ground be open for the MPG ? I am thinking of coming as a neutral to watch what should be the best game of the comp. Maybe even bring my Wire shirt !
It's a pity Les Cats don't bring many supporters.


Not a problem bud. You're very welcome..
