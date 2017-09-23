WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Good luck with the MPG

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Good luck with the MPG

Post a reply
Good luck with the MPG
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:41 pm
RyoWidnes Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 24
Just watched our game against Catalans and I said to my daughter, 'we've got to win this, because if we throw it away at the death, we will be knackered next week at Leigh!' I honestly think you lot will turn over Catalans simply because they'll be knackered and more importantly, emotionally drained. As a Widnes fan, I've won at Leigh, drew at Leigh and been absolutely pasted at Leigh, never had any trouble and always had a bit of banter, therefore good luck on Saturday and I'm sure I'll be watching SL at the LSV next season!
Re: Good luck with the MPG
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:59 pm
The Vicar of Widnes User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Nov 15, 2007 4:15 pm
Posts: 259
Good Luck next week Leigh . get them stuffed. I think you'll win by 12 at least.

The Vicar

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bent&Bongser, Centurino, CHEADLE LEYTHER, chris 35, craig hkr, ItchyandScratchy, JENKY, jon_t, Jukesays, Leyther14, Leythersteve, Lilfatman, Markypants, Nozzy, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, RyoWidnes, scrum, The Vicar of Widnes, tiptop, Vancouver Leyther and 485 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,4753,10376,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
16
- 29NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
36
- 22DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
46
- 24HULL KR  
 FT :
TODAY : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
32
- 0WIGAN
TV
 < 
 FT 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
10
- 12WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM