Just watched our game against Catalans and I said to my daughter, 'we've got to win this, because if we throw it away at the death, we will be knackered next week at Leigh!' I honestly think you lot will turn over Catalans simply because they'll be knackered and more importantly, emotionally drained. As a Widnes fan, I've won at Leigh, drew at Leigh and been absolutely pasted at Leigh, never had any trouble and always had a bit of banter, therefore good luck on Saturday and I'm sure I'll be watching SL at the LSV next season!