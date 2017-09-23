WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reet.....

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Reet.....

Post a reply
Reet.....
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:40 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3003
Location: LEYTH
Let's pack out the LSV next week, we need our club back in SL, So c'mon everybody, let's do it for the town and club we all love.
Image Image Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bent&Bongser, captaincaveman, Centurino, chris 35, Iggy79, JENKY, Jukesays, Lilfatman, Markypants, Nozzy, OFFTHECUFF, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, scrum, Testy.vis, Vancouver Leyther, Yahoo [Bot] and 563 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,5213,34576,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
16
- 29NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
36
- 22DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
46
- 24HULL KR  
 FT :
TODAY : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
32
- 0WIGAN
TV
 < 
 FT 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
10
- 12WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM