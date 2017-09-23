WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Tactics

Catalan Tactics
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:32 pm
muttywhitedog
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 204
30 seconds to go, 2 points down and 10m from the Widnes line with a penalty awarded under the sticks.

Draw means they host Leigh in the MPG, win means they automatically stay up, lose and they travel to Leigh.

They chose to run it, flunked the play and lost the game.

With their travelling form awful and Leighs away record shocking, surely taking a draw and a home tie would have been a better option?
Last edited by muttywhitedog on Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:07 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Catalan Tactics
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:48 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9531
Location: wakefield
I agree
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Catalan Tactics
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:49 pm
moto748
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2525
I hesitate to criticise other teams as clueless, but...

