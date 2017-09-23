30 seconds to go, 2 points down and 10m from the Widnes line with a penalty awarded under the sticks.



Draw means they host Leigh in the MPG, win means they automatically stay up, lose and they travel to Leigh.



They chose to run it, flunked the play and lost the game.



With their travelling form awful and Leighs away record shocking, surely taking a draw and a home tie would have been a better option?