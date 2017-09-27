WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Semi-finals

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Semi-finals

Post a reply
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Semi-finals
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:48 pm
Jamie101 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 734
Location: Back in Leeds :)
If you want to do it based on 'most correct outcomes' then it would make sense to do away with the score margins bit - score margins being part of the prediction protocol though it is then contradictory for correct outcomes to be the primary measuring factor. The scores are harder to predict than outcomes (aka more luck rather than judgement) but because they are harder to get right (whether by lucky guess, a vision in your sleep or studying the books for years beforehand) they should probably be rewarded extra points.

Would people rather a system like now of;

Lee 10
Wig 8
Draw
HFC 22

For instance or just;

Lee
Wig
Draw
HFC
?
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Semi-finals
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:32 pm
rhinos69 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 07, 2006 8:19 pm
Posts: 354
Pm sent FoxyRhino.

Good luck to all.

Thanks for running the comp.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Bfd_Rhino, Biff Tannen, Bubbles GB, Carlotti, Dadsylad, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, leedsbarmyarmy, marathonman, Marcus's Bicycle, Mark Laurie, mattsrhinos1978, Mild mannered Janitor, Norton123, nottinghamtiger, PCollinson1990, rhinos69, rhinos_bish, rugbyleague88, son of headingley, southyorksdave, steamy, tad rhino, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, WF Rhino, Wilde 3 and 430 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,7562,89076,2514,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM