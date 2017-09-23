FoxyRhino

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm

This week's results

Salford 4 St Helens 30 - St Helens by 26

Castleford 16 Hull FC 48 - Hull FC by 32

Huddersfield 12 Leeds 36 - Leeds by 24

Wakefield 32 Wigan 0 - Wakefield by 32



This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)



4 Rhinos69, Steamy, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino (Predictors of the week)

3 Biff Tannen, BRK, Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Steve Slippery Morris, ThePrinter, Tigertot, Tvoc, Xykojen

2 Finglas, Him, Jamie101, Old Feller, Priestley, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith

1 Tad Rhino



Final table (the number in brackets represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)



129 (10) The Biffs Back

125 (10) Tvoc

125 (9) Jamie101

125 (7) Rhinos69

-------------------------------

125 (6) Steamy

123 Xykojen

121 Ducknumber1

120 Tad Rhino

119 BRK, FoxyRhino

118 Him

117 Broad Ings Warrior

116 John Boy 13, Priestley

115 Steve Slippery Morris, WF Rhino

114 ThePrinter

112 Finglas

111 Rhino-Mark

110 Taxi4stevesmith

108 Carisma HFC, Rodhutch, Sarahgrhino

107 Biff Tannen, Frosties., Rhinos_bish

106 Old Feller

105 Southstander.com

102 Rhino46

101 Deanos Rhinos, Tigertot

97 Highbury Rhino

92 Rotherhamrhino

91 Cuppabrew

78 Phil Clarke

69 Loiner81

40 Dave1612

24 William Eve

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head



So the 2 Prediction Semi-finals are



The Biffs Back (1st) v Rhino69 (4th)

Tvoc (2nd) v Jamie101 (3rd)



A reminder of the rules for the play-offs



The usual scoring system will apply but in the event of 2 players scoring an equal amount of points, the tie-breaker will be the player with the smallest combined margin of error over the week's play-off games.



If this is also equal, the player who finished higher in the regular season will proceed in the competition.



The winner of the Prediction Competition Grand Final will win a Rhinos home shirt.



This week matches are



Castleford (CAS) v St Helens (STH)

Leeds (LEE) v Hull FC (HFC)



Please send your predictions to me by Private Message before the kick-off of the Castleford v St Helens game (7.45pm on Thursday)



Good luck tad rhino

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm

congratulations and good luck to all 4 of you. Him

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am

Good luck to the top 4 and thanks to Foxy for running it again!! tvoc

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm

An observation on the final five, the poster who predicted the correct winner most often is the one who missed out on the play-offs. FoxyRhino

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm

tvoc wrote: An observation on the final five, the poster who predicted the correct winner most often is the one who missed out on the play-offs.



There could be a debate about whether you reward someone who got a bigger % of team predictions right but less exact predictions or vice versa.



I can't remember if it was myself or a previous organiser who came up with the tiebreak but it seems more sense to reward getting exact predictions right (I do see your point though). There could be a debate about whether you reward someone who got a bigger % of team predictions right but less exact predictions or vice versa.I can't remember if it was myself or a previous organiser who came up with the tiebreak but it seems more sense to reward getting exact predictions right (I do see your point though). The Biffs Back

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am

IMO the skill is without a doubt in picking the winning team in each game

Where as the ones who get their predictions absolutely spot on are very lucky as there are far too many variables out of their control to actually get their predictions absolutely spot on



Steamy would have finished top of the pile without the spot on's being taken into consideration and is the most accurate predictor of 2017



Any poster that does well in this competition is always very lucky

What about a prize each season for the most accurate predictor and also a prize for the GF winning predictor?



In previous years we had to pay £10 to sponsor a Rhinos junior player in order to participate in this competition,I would be in favour of that



Thoughts Guys.... "...To those people that wrote this team off...

to all those that criticised this team...

tonight's for you"



Sir Kevin Sinfield FoxyRhino

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm

I'm not the one who supplies the prize (Southstander.com does) so it would be up to him to supply any other prizes.



If people think the tie-breaker needs changing so that the person with the least correct predictions goes through, then I am willing to change things next year but nobody has mentioned it in the 6 years I have been doing this. The Biffs Back

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am

How about the top 3 in the final league table progressing along with the poster with the most accurate weekly predictions disregarding any spot on predictions?



That in effect gives a reward to that predictor "...To those people that wrote this team off...

to all those that criticised this team...

tonight's for you"



Sir Kevin Sinfield FoxyRhino

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm

The Biffs Back wrote: How about the top 3 in the final league table progressing along with the poster with the most accurate weekly predictions disregarding any spot on predictions?



That in effect gives a reward to that predictor



That doesn't solve the problem of what you do if say you have a tie for third. I think simplicity is best (the prediction competition has been going for nearly 10 years as it is and I don't think change is necessary). That doesn't solve the problem of what you do if say you have a tie for third. I think simplicity is best (the prediction competition has been going for nearly 10 years as it is and I don't think change is necessary). tvoc

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm

I agree with the comment above that stated the real skill is in getting the most correct winners and as such Steamy is this season's most accurate tipster over the league season yet he misses out on the Play-Offs.



Can't change anything for this season but going forward I would suggest that awarding two bonus points for a correct margin could and perhaps should be reduced to one. If such a system had been in place this year the top five would have been:



119 - The Biffs Back (10)

119 - Steamy (6)

118 - Rhinos69 (7)

116 - Jamie 101 (9)

------------------

115 - tvoc (10)



The number of correct margins could still determine position in cases where two or more posters are tied.



