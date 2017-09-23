This week's results

Salford 4 St Helens 30 - St Helens by 26

Castleford 16 Hull FC 48 - Hull FC by 32

Huddersfield 12 Leeds 36 - Leeds by 24

Wakefield 32 Wigan 0 - Wakefield by 32



This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)



4 Rhinos69, Steamy, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino (Predictors of the week)

3 Biff Tannen, BRK, Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Steve Slippery Morris, ThePrinter, Tigertot, Tvoc, Xykojen

2 Finglas, Him, Jamie101, Old Feller, Priestley, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith

1 Tad Rhino



Final table (the number in brackets represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)



129 (10) The Biffs Back

125 (10) Tvoc

125 (9) Jamie101

125 (7) Rhinos69

-------------------------------

125 (6) Steamy

123 Xykojen

121 Ducknumber1

120 Tad Rhino

119 BRK, FoxyRhino

118 Him

117 Broad Ings Warrior

116 John Boy 13, Priestley

115 Steve Slippery Morris, WF Rhino

114 ThePrinter

112 Finglas

111 Rhino-Mark

110 Taxi4stevesmith

108 Carisma HFC, Rodhutch, Sarahgrhino

107 Biff Tannen, Frosties., Rhinos_bish

106 Old Feller

105 Southstander.com

102 Rhino46

101 Deanos Rhinos, Tigertot

97 Highbury Rhino

92 Rotherhamrhino

91 Cuppabrew

78 Phil Clarke

69 Loiner81

40 Dave1612

24 William Eve

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head



So the 2 Prediction Semi-finals are



The Biffs Back (1st) v Rhino69 (4th)

Tvoc (2nd) v Jamie101 (3rd)



A reminder of the rules for the play-offs



The usual scoring system will apply but in the event of 2 players scoring an equal amount of points, the tie-breaker will be the player with the smallest combined margin of error over the week's play-off games.



If this is also equal, the player who finished higher in the regular season will proceed in the competition.



The winner of the Prediction Competition Grand Final will win a Rhinos home shirt.



This week matches are



Castleford (CAS) v St Helens (STH)

Leeds (LEE) v Hull FC (HFC)



Please send your predictions to me by Private Message before the kick-off of the Castleford v St Helens game (7.45pm on Thursday)



Good luck