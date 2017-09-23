WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Semi-finals

2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Semi-finals
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:05 pm
This week's results
Salford 4 St Helens 30 - St Helens by 26
Castleford 16 Hull FC 48 - Hull FC by 32
Huddersfield 12 Leeds 36 - Leeds by 24
Wakefield 32 Wigan 0 - Wakefield by 32

This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)

4 Rhinos69, Steamy, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino (Predictors of the week)
3 Biff Tannen, BRK, Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Steve Slippery Morris, ThePrinter, Tigertot, Tvoc, Xykojen
2 Finglas, Him, Jamie101, Old Feller, Priestley, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith
1 Tad Rhino

Final table (the number in brackets represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)

129 (10) The Biffs Back
125 (10) Tvoc
125 (9) Jamie101
125 (7) Rhinos69
-------------------------------
125 (6) Steamy
123 Xykojen
121 Ducknumber1
120 Tad Rhino
119 BRK, FoxyRhino
118 Him
117 Broad Ings Warrior
116 John Boy 13, Priestley
115 Steve Slippery Morris, WF Rhino
114 ThePrinter
112 Finglas
111 Rhino-Mark
110 Taxi4stevesmith
108 Carisma HFC, Rodhutch, Sarahgrhino
107 Biff Tannen, Frosties., Rhinos_bish
106 Old Feller
105 Southstander.com
102 Rhino46
101 Deanos Rhinos, Tigertot
97 Highbury Rhino
92 Rotherhamrhino
91 Cuppabrew
78 Phil Clarke
69 Loiner81
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head

So the 2 Prediction Semi-finals are

The Biffs Back (1st) v Rhino69 (4th)
Tvoc (2nd) v Jamie101 (3rd)

A reminder of the rules for the play-offs

The usual scoring system will apply but in the event of 2 players scoring an equal amount of points, the tie-breaker will be the player with the smallest combined margin of error over the week's play-off games.

If this is also equal, the player who finished higher in the regular season will proceed in the competition.

The winner of the Prediction Competition Grand Final will win a Rhinos home shirt.

This week matches are

Castleford (CAS) v St Helens (STH)
Leeds (LEE) v Hull FC (HFC)

Please send your predictions to me by Private Message before the kick-off of the Castleford v St Helens game (7.45pm on Thursday)

Good luck

Users browsing this forum: Carlotti, FlexWheeler, FoxyRhino, freddyfox73, Gotcha, Joshheff90, Loyal Leeds Fan, Seth, StoneColdJaneAusten, tad rhino, takethetwo, taxi4stevesmith, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 177 guests

