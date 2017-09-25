WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - sad end to the day

Wakefield Trinity sad end to the day

Re: sad end to the day
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:55 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1655
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
84 year old life-long fan ...r.i.p :BOW:

Re: sad end to the day
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:23 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 374
Very sad news RIP owd lad thoughts to his family at this sad time
