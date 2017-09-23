WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - sad end to the day

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity sad end to the day

Post a reply
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:53 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 650
Poor lad. Left his home to watch his team and not going back. Sad event. RIP.
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:56 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3972
Crikey that's horrible. My condolences to whoever this has effected. RIP.
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:54 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26250
Location: Poodle Power!
Statistically it bound to happen but that doesn't make it any nicer. RIP fellow.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:09 am
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17874
if there's any a time I would want to part company with life then surly this would be the way to go, watching Trinity absolutely smash wigan to bits.
one of the most saddest feelings I have every felt after being on such a high.
R.I.P. feller
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:25 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11374
Location: The City of Wakefield
R.I.P :(
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:03 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3219
Condolences to family and friends, sad news and sad end to the day, RIP.
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:37 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1681
RIP. Thoughts with his family and friends
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:54 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6619
Very sad news. My condolences to his family and friends.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Adam_Harrison9, atomic, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Five and last, huddiepuddies, JINJER, Khlav Kalash, MC_Wildcat, Mr Bliss, normycat, polancoboy, Red, White and Blue, Tharg The Mighty, wakeytrin, Willzay and 315 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,7672,70176,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM