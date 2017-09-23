WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - sad end to the day

Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:53 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 650
Poor lad. Left his home to watch his team and not going back. Sad event. RIP.
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:56 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3972
Crikey that's horrible. My condolences to whoever this has effected. RIP.
