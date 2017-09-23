WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - sad end to the day

sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:30 pm
snowie
ambulance called to someone who was being resuscitated within the ground hope they pull through
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:33 pm
Yes, saw them at the bottom of the steps in front of centre stand. Hope they are ok.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:55 pm
Fingers crossed for them.
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:52 pm
Wakefield No 1
Apparently the gentleman passed away at the ground :(
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:59 pm
Very sad if true,but I hope it isn't :PRAY:
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:22 pm
Towns88
Looks true from what I've seen on twitter. Absolutely horrible rip and condolences to family.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:26 pm
PopTart
Someone posted it on Facebook Northstanders group.
I saw the paramedics working on him.
Very sad.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:35 pm
inside man
Thought with his family. Poor soul.
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:05 pm
Tragic and thoughts are with his family. I witnessed it once at Wheldon road and have never forgotten it even though it was a complete stranger.

Users browsing this forum: 1873, B V Bob, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Five and last, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Manuel, nathb6, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, proper-shaped-balls, RDM, Red, White and Blue, Scarlet Pimpernell, thebeagle, threepennystander, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 371 guests

