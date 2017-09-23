WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - sad end to the day

sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:30 pm
ambulance called to someone who was being resuscitated within the ground hope they pull through
Re: sad end to the day
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:33 pm
Yes, saw them at the bottom of the steps in front of centre stand. Hope they are ok.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

