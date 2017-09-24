Thank goodness that we were not in the bottom four. Given our performances U would not have given us much chance against the likes of London. We play like only the ball carrier is allowed to move and no one ever expects the ball to be recycled from contact.I even see the union boys playing more like us than us. With our start to the season I would have liked to have seen us take risks and to back our defence if it did not work like you see in the NRL.