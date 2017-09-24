WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan miss chance to prove point

Re: Wigan miss chance to prove point
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:53 am
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13556
vastman wrote:
How deluded are you, nobody thinks that except you - get a grip man.

Fifita alone is worth any two of your front row, it was like a fox in a hen hut at times.

As for Cas they have more talent than you spread better across the team FACT


You are aware that poster is not a Wigan fan?

Stop pretending you're on here to make reasonable observations.

You're such a self-righteous pillock that you don't even know who or what you're responding to.
Re: Wigan miss chance to prove point
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:37 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7034
Cruncher wrote:
You are aware that poster is not a Wigan fan?

Stop pretending you're on here to make reasonable observations.

You're such a self-righteous pillock that you don't even know who or what you're responding to.

Say it as you see it Cruncher lad :lol:
Re: Wigan miss chance to prove point
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:13 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26254
Location: Poodle Power!
Cruncher wrote:
You are aware that poster is not a Wigan fan?

Stop pretending you're on here to make reasonable observations.

You're such a self-righteous pillock that you don't even know who or what you're responding to.


Doesn't really matter who I'm addressing it too the point stands. But yes you're quite right I didn't notice the Avatar and I don't care. I'm not self-righteous, just righteous you pillock :HEARTKISS:
Last edited by vastman on Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:19 pm, edited 1 time in total.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Wigan miss chance to prove point
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:16 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26254
Location: Poodle Power!
chissitt wrote:
Say it as you see it Cruncher lad :lol:


:roll:really, you're that desperate.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Wigan miss chance to prove point
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:21 pm
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13556
vastman wrote:
Doesn't really matter who I'm addressing it too the point stands. But yes you're quite right I didn't notice the Avatar and I don't care. I'm not self-righteous, just righteous you pillock :HEARTKISS:


If for no other reason than clear perspective, you need to get over yourself, mate.

You're cock-a-hoop because Wigan aren't going to Old Trafford for the first time in five years.

And yet your club has only just found out where it will be playing next season.

Yeah, right ... we're the ones with problems.
