Re: Wigan miss chance to prove point
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:53 am
vastman wrote:
How deluded are you, nobody thinks that except you - get a grip man.

Fifita alone is worth any two of your front row, it was like a fox in a hen hut at times.

As for Cas they have more talent than you spread better across the team FACT


You are aware that poster is not a Wigan fan?

Stop pretending you're on here to make reasonable observations.

You're such a self-righteous pillock that you don't even know who or what you're responding to.
Re: Wigan miss chance to prove point
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:37 am
Cruncher wrote:
You are aware that poster is not a Wigan fan?

Stop pretending you're on here to make reasonable observations.

You're such a self-righteous pillock that you don't even know who or what you're responding to.

Say it as you see it Cruncher lad :lol:
Who is online



