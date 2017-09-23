(Website)

Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13553

Amazing.



I wonder if it had occurred to any of those players today that this might be their last chance to prove they are fit to wear the Wigan colours?



I mean, in reality, they'll get other chances ... because they're on contracts and we can't just sack them (unfortunately).



But though today's was a meaningless game, what an opportunity to show the fans that the team still has some pride, to show that things might have gone wrong this year but that the machine is far from broken, to show that they aren't just a bunch of mercenaries who are totally indifferent to all those fans who've travelled over to watch, to show that representing the Wigan club is about much more than adding points to a league table.



But as they didn't make any effort at all to take advantage of that huge opportunity, and not for the first time in 2017, I'll now be looking - with some degree of optimism - to see at least half of them shipped elsewhere at the very first chance.



We need a new team, frankly. And as for the coaching ... put it this way, I'd be very surprised if something isn't already underway. If it wasn't already before today's game, I'll lay odds that it will be by this time tomorrow. DaveO

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 13959

Location: Chester



YIM Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm13959Chester Cruncher wrote:

And as for the coaching ... put it this way, I'd be very surprised if something isn't already underway. If it wasn't already before today's game, I'll lay odds that it will be by this time tomorrow.



I'd be surprised if it is or will be. It should be but it I'd be amazed if IL acted. We won the WCC and got to a final. That meets IL's criteria. He is of course not blind so if he uses those excuses when the problems are as plain for him to see as anyone else you have to wonder what he thinks is going to happen next year. I'd be surprised if it is or will be. It should be but it I'd be amazed if IL acted. We won the WCC and got to a final. That meets IL's criteria. He is of course not blind so if he uses those excuses when the problems are as plain for him to see as anyone else you have to wonder what he thinks is going to happen next year. Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20

Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18 Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13553

DaveO wrote: I'd be surprised if it is or will be. It should be but it I'd be amazed if IL acted. We won the WCC and got to a final. That meets IL's criteria. He is of course not blind so if he uses those excuses when the problems are as plain for him to see as anyone else you have to wonder what he thinks is going to happen next year.



Perhaps you should wait a bit longer than two hours after the last game of the season before deciding that IL has failed us again. Perhaps you should wait a bit longer than two hours after the last game of the season before deciding that IL has failed us again. DaveO

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 13959

Location: Chester



YIM Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm13959Chester Cruncher wrote: Perhaps you should wait a bit longer than two hours after the last game of the season before deciding that IL has failed us again.



Well I did mean to add I hope he proves me wrong but I will be surprised if he does. Well I did mean to add I hope he proves me wrong but I will be surprised if he does. Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20

Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18 fleabag

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2011 1:37 am

Posts: 805

Location: Rochdale

Well they certainly proved a point today.



I feel like Michael Palin in the Ripping Yarns episode where he was a football supporter of Barnsworth United.



8 bloody 1 !!!!!!!



In our case today .................30 bloody nil !!!!



Unacceptable.



If Lenagan doesn't have big changes in the wings then 2018 is going to be bad news. And I recall when we got relegated. Even in the 1970's we had 'sash' to entertain us on the field. Formerly known as Moonlight Flit Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1089

Cruncher wrote: Perhaps you should wait a bit longer than two hours after the last game of the season before deciding that IL has failed us again.



What do u mean again? IL dragged our club from potential relegation fodder to champions, challenge cup winners and world champions.

He deserves far more credit than he gets for his positive influence on the clubs upturn in fortunes.

At the start of the season, most of us were filled with genuine optimism and felt we were genuine title contenders. We had the worst injury crisis that I can remember but that is only small mitigation. The fact is, the players and coaching staff are fully responsible for under performing all season. It's not the chairman's fault!!

I do hope we make some changes though. Fresh ideas are definitely required. What do u mean again? IL dragged our club from potential relegation fodder to champions, challenge cup winners and world champions.He deserves far more credit than he gets for his positive influence on the clubs upturn in fortunes.At the start of the season, most of us were filled with genuine optimism and felt we were genuine title contenders. We had the worst injury crisis that I can remember but that is only small mitigation. The fact is, the players and coaching staff are fully responsible for under performing all season. It's not the chairman's fault!!I do hope we make some changes though. Fresh ideas are definitely required. chunkyhugo

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am

Posts: 510

Location: East Leeds

Fact is that if you ask most supporters from other clubs, they would say that Wigan have (by far) the most talented squad in SL. The fact that the team regularly underperforms points to a change in coaching staff. Cas have nowhere near the talent, yet have proven (thanks to Darryl Powell) that you can achieve great things with good coaching yet limited resources. And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.

To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.



K. Sinfield, GF 2011 moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm

Posts: 2525

chunkyhugo wrote: Fact is that if you ask most supporters from other clubs, they would say that Wigan have (by far) the most talented squad in SL. The fact that the team regularly underperforms points to a change in coaching staff. Cas have nowhere near the talent, yet have proven (thanks to Darryl Powell) that you can achieve great things with good coaching yet limited resources.



By "most supporters from other clubs" you mean "me"? I'm not sure that it's true that Wigan have the best squad, and certainly not 'by far'.



I agree Cas are not a side of superstars, but they have the best half in the comp, the best full-back, and a very decent pack of forwards. Compare that to Wigan... By "most supporters from other clubs" you mean "me"? I'm not sure that it's true that Wigan have the best squad, and certainly not 'by far'.I agree Cas are not a side of superstars, but they have the best half in the comp, the best full-back, and a very decent pack of forwards. Compare that to Wigan... Judder Man

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm

Posts: 5601

Location: Now in Enemy Country

chunkyhugo wrote: Fact is that if you ask most supporters from other clubs, they would say that Wigan have (by far) the most talented squad in SL. The fact that the team regularly underperforms points to a change in coaching staff. Cas have nowhere near the talent, yet have proven (thanks to Darryl Powell) that you can achieve great things with good coaching yet limited resources.



They had a bad run of injuries though around 10 players from the squad which the coach is going to struggle with. For me there has been a couple of poor signings in Lulu and FPN and a lack of leadership when Shirley doesn't play. They had a bad run of injuries though around 10 players from the squad which the coach is going to struggle with. For me there has been a couple of poor signings in Lulu and FPN and a lack of leadership when Shirley doesn't play. The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26248

Location: Poodle Power!

chunkyhugo wrote: Fact is that if you ask most supporters from other clubs, they would say that Wigan have (by far) the most talented squad in SL. The fact that the team regularly underperforms points to a change in coaching staff. Cas have nowhere near the talent, yet have proven (thanks to Darryl Powell) that you can achieve great things with good coaching yet limited resources.



How deluded are you, nobody thinks that except you - get a grip man.



Fifita alone is worth any two of your front row, it was like a fox in a hen hut at times.



As for Cas they have more talent than you spread better across the team FACT How deluded are you, nobody thinks that except you - get a grip man.Fifita alone is worth any two of your front row, it was like a fox in a hen hut at times.As for Cas they have more talent than you spread better across the team FACT SUPPORT SWAG... Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Azul, Bombed Out, dboy, duke street 10, financialtimes, Finfin, hatty, luke ShipleyRed, MadDogg, Man Mountain, MikeyWire, MollySylphrena, muttywhitedog, mwindass, paperboy, PCollinson1990, Scarlet Pimpernell, senoj, skoot, Willzay, wirefox and 394 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 10 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,636,692 1,990 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE TODAY : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v NEWCASTLE TODAY : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v YORK TODAY : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























