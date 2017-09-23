Amazing.



I wonder if it had occurred to any of those players today that this might be their last chance to prove they are fit to wear the Wigan colours?



I mean, in reality, they'll get other chances ... because they're on contracts and we can't just sack them (unfortunately).



But though today's was a meaningless game, what an opportunity to show the fans that the team still has some pride, to show that things might have gone wrong this year but that the machine is far from broken, to show that they aren't just a bunch of mercenaries who are totally indifferent to all those fans who've travelled over to watch, to show that representing the Wigan club is about much more than adding points to a league table.



But as they didn't make any effort at all to take advantage of that huge opportunity, and not for the first time in 2017, I'll now be looking - with some degree of optimism - to see at least half of them shipped elsewhere at the very first chance.



We need a new team, frankly. And as for the coaching ... put it this way, I'd be very surprised if something isn't already underway. If it wasn't already before today's game, I'll lay odds that it will be by this time tomorrow.