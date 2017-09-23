|
Amazing.
I wonder if it had occurred to any of those players today that this might be their last chance to prove they are fit to wear the Wigan colours?
I mean, in reality, they'll get other chances ... because they're on contracts and we can't just sack them (unfortunately).
But though today's was a meaningless game, what an opportunity to show the fans that the team still has some pride, to show that things might have gone wrong this year but that the machine is far from broken, to show that they aren't just a bunch of mercenaries who are totally indifferent to all those fans who've travelled over to watch, to show that representing the Wigan club is about much more than adding points to a league table.
But as they didn't make any effort at all to take advantage of that huge opportunity, and not for the first time in 2017, I'll now be looking - with some degree of optimism - to see at least half of them shipped elsewhere at the very first chance.
We need a new team, frankly. And as for the coaching ... put it this way, I'd be very surprised if something isn't already underway. If it wasn't already before today's game, I'll lay odds that it will be by this time tomorrow.
Cruncher wrote:
And as for the coaching ... put it this way, I'd be very surprised if something isn't already underway. If it wasn't already before today's game, I'll lay odds that it will be by this time tomorrow.
I'd be surprised if it is or will be. It should be but it I'd be amazed if IL acted. We won the WCC and got to a final. That meets IL's criteria. He is of course not blind so if he uses those excuses when the problems are as plain for him to see as anyone else you have to wonder what he thinks is going to happen next year.
DaveO wrote:
I'd be surprised if it is or will be. It should be but it I'd be amazed if IL acted. We won the WCC and got to a final. That meets IL's criteria. He is of course not blind so if he uses those excuses when the problems are as plain for him to see as anyone else you have to wonder what he thinks is going to happen next year.
Perhaps you should wait a bit longer than two hours after the last game of the season before deciding that IL has failed us again.
Cruncher wrote:
Perhaps you should wait a bit longer than two hours after the last game of the season before deciding that IL has failed us again.
Well I did mean to add I hope he proves me wrong but I will be surprised if he does.
Well they certainly proved a point today.
I feel like Michael Palin in the Ripping Yarns episode where he was a football supporter of Barnsworth United.
8 bloody 1 !!!!!!!
In our case today .................30 bloody nil !!!!
Unacceptable.
If Lenagan doesn't have big changes in the wings then 2018 is going to be bad news. And I recall when we got relegated. Even in the 1970's we had 'sash' to entertain us on the field.
Cruncher wrote:
Perhaps you should wait a bit longer than two hours after the last game of the season before deciding that IL has failed us again.
What do u mean again? IL dragged our club from potential relegation fodder to champions, challenge cup winners and world champions.
He deserves far more credit than he gets for his positive influence on the clubs upturn in fortunes.
At the start of the season, most of us were filled with genuine optimism and felt we were genuine title contenders. We had the worst injury crisis that I can remember but that is only small mitigation. The fact is, the players and coaching staff are fully responsible for under performing all season. It's not the chairman's fault!!
I do hope we make some changes though. Fresh ideas are definitely required.
