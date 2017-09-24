WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions for 2018

Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:10 am
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10601
An observation from an outsider. You just don't have enough natural size in the pack. Too many of your forwards just simply aren't big enough, or are carrying too much weight for their frame (a contributing factor in the amount of injuries you get?). I'm not saying Hull are the benchmark, but since that's who I support I will use us as an example. People talk about us having a massive pack, but Watts, Taylor, Green and Bowden (and you can probably include Motongo aswell although he's on the fringes) are just naturally big guys. None of them look like they spend too much time in the gym bulking up. They are big strong guys but also very mobile and capable of big minutes. I don't see anyone in the Wigan front row who fits that bill.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:21 am
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17874
NickyKiss wrote:
The seasons end has come at the right time for us all I think. It's not enjoyable currently and I'm glad I can get away from it for a few months.

We stood in the Wakefield end today and the buzz from their fans was something I'd love to feel again. I will always accept winning regardless of how we do it but when you don't play a particularly attractive brand of rugby and start losing on a regular basis playing that way, you're in trouble.

Lenagan and Rads need to sit down with Wane and discuss his plans. What does he feel he can do to freshen it all up? If the answers aren't want they need to hear then they may have no choice but to take it out of his hands. I'm somebody who wants Wane here for 2018 but he needs to change the way we play the game.

you've experienced the feeling when our home crowd was on a high, you want to have been there when we have lost and is a very gloomy place, had the place northstand been full which it hasn't know for a few years you would of been blown away by the noise, the way we have played this year I can't understand the lack of support
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:43 am
Guerrier
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 11, 2006 1:52 pm
Posts: 3444
Location: On the wrong coast
NickyKiss wrote:
Utterly useless since signing his new deal.

We need to be sensible about clear outs though. The players don't become poor overnight and the coaching staff should be getting more out of them. At Cas Daryl Powell is getting every last ounce of talent out of all of his players. Some are good players anyway but some have been nothing but average at their previous clubs. There's seems to be an enjoyable atmosphere for them to play in though and a real togetherness.

I look through the squad and the big areas of concern for me are scrum half at at prop. I would love to see FPN walk through the door and if somebody fancied Tautai, they'd be welcome to him. After that one of Leukuai, McIlorum or Powell would have to go for me because three hookers in to two spots doesn't go.

Ideal (and realistic) world-

Outs
Nuuausala
Leuluai
Tierney
Navarette

Ins
Bousquet
Scrum half who can kick/organise

Tautai to be let go and if we can replace him sufficiently (and somebody wants him). A swap for Ukuma Ta'ai would do for me.


Don't disagree with any of that. We desperately, desperately need an organising Scrum Half.
