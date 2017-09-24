An observation from an outsider. You just don't have enough natural size in the pack. Too many of your forwards just simply aren't big enough, or are carrying too much weight for their frame (a contributing factor in the amount of injuries you get?). I'm not saying Hull are the benchmark, but since that's who I support I will use us as an example. People talk about us having a massive pack, but Watts, Taylor, Green and Bowden (and you can probably include Motongo aswell although he's on the fringes) are just naturally big guys. None of them look like they spend too much time in the gym bulking up. They are big strong guys but also very mobile and capable of big minutes. I don't see anyone in the Wigan front row who fits that bill.