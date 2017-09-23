WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions for 2018

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Predictions for 2018

Post a reply
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:52 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1089
hatty wrote:
Is like to predict the names below all being shown the door, but it won't happen :
Wane
Gelling
Powell
FPN
Leuluai
Flower
Sutton
J Tomkins
Isa
I know not everyone will agree with the above, so nows your chance to put up your "wish list" so to speak


I wouldn't let Gelling go without a top class proven centre to replace him.

Out of interest (as this is pie in the sky and won't happen) who is realistically available that is better than these players?
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:15 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2727
Location: wigan...where else!!
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I wouldn't let Gelling go without a top class proven centre to replace him.

Out of interest (as this is pie in the sky and won't happen) who is realistically available that is better than these players?

Alas that I don't know, I just feel that we need an injection of new blood into the team
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:16 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21199
Location: WIGAN
Azul wrote:
The only ones I disagree with there are Powell & Sutton. But then I would add TT


Utterly useless since signing his new deal.

We need to be sensible about clear outs though. The players don't become poor overnight and the coaching staff should be getting more out of them. At Cas Daryl Powell is getting every last ounce of talent out of all of his players. Some are good players anyway but some have been nothing but average at their previous clubs. There's seems to be an enjoyable atmosphere for them to play in though and a real togetherness.

I look through the squad and the big areas of concern for me are scrum half at at prop. I would love to see FPN walk through the door and if somebody fancied Tautai, they'd be welcome to him. After that one of Leukuai, McIlorum or Powell would have to go for me because three hookers in to two spots doesn't go.

Ideal (and realistic) world-

Outs
Nuuausala
Leuluai
Tierney
Navarette

Ins
Bousquet
Scrum half who can kick/organise

Tautai to be let go and if we can replace him sufficiently (and somebody wants him). A swap for Ukuma Ta'ai would do for me.
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:25 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 643
Outs

Tierney
Navarrete
Tautai
FPN
Leaulai moved to coaching
Mickey Mac
Gelling
Joel Tomkins
Flower

Ins

Promoting the likes of Wells and Shorrocks more but signings

echo a few others here

Bousquet
Tai'i (would love these two)
Bill Topou
Danny Walker
Cronk? ambitious - Failing that i would go for Michael Doolan from the Bulldogs. Was highly rated at the Eels before his move and i think is off contract.
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:47 pm
fleabag User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2011 1:37 am
Posts: 805
Location: Rochdale
apollosghost wrote:
We'll be under the pump and doing it tough, the team will be hurting because these aren't Wigan performances.
We'll be in the wrestle pit Monday morning working on our technique but we'll be okay when we get some bodies back.


Cliche hell !
Formerly known as Moonlight Flit
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:11 pm
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 181
Hard to know where to start after sitting there watching that this afternoon, standing in the cue for the ladies was far more exciting than wigans performance this afternoon and as so many have said it's more of the same next season if something doesn't change, be it new coach or a clear out, probably both for me as the side looks utterly stale and bereft of ideas.
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:00 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1070
Location: God's little acre
NickyKiss wrote:
Utterly useless since signing his new deal.

We need to be sensible about clear outs though. The players don't become poor overnight and the coaching staff should be getting more out of them. At Cas Daryl Powell is getting every last ounce of talent out of all of his players. Some are good players anyway but some have been nothing but average at their previous clubs. There's seems to be an enjoyable atmosphere for them to play in though and a real togetherness.

I look through the squad and the big areas of concern for me are scrum half at at prop. I would love to see FPN walk through the door and if somebody fancied Tautai, they'd be welcome to him. After that one of Leukuai, McIlorum or Powell would have to go for me because three hookers in to two spots doesn't go.

Ideal (and realistic) world-

Outs
Nuuausala
Leuluai
Tierney
Navarette

Ins
Bousquet
Scrum half who can kick/organise

Tautai to be let go and if we can replace him sufficiently (and somebody wants him). A swap for Ukuma Ta'ai would do for me.

Personally I would clear out more but common sense says that in the short term we can't. The pack is woeful. I'd also add Clubb who can't it seems do more than 15 minutes and MM who adds practically nothing to the game and seems incapable of adding anything to his game.
Unless we get another Maguire the necessary changes will take 2 or 3 years
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:11 am
Salty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 10:49 am
Posts: 2522
Location: the quiet west stand
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Personally I would clear out more but common sense says that in the short term we can't. The pack is woeful. I'd also add Clubb who can't it seems do more than 15 minutes and MM who adds practically nothing to the game and seems incapable of adding anything to his game.
Unless we get another Maguire the necessary changes will take 2 or 3 years


Just get a new coach in. He'd soon realise which players need replacing.
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:09 am
JoanneMason User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Oct 24, 2010 1:41 am
Posts: 12
Location: Wigan
I'm leaning towards a new coach.
A lot of the players mentioned here will probably be good enough under a new coach for the next season or two. This will give us time to bring in new talent gradually and transform the team without the process being too disruptive.
We have NO attack and are dull, dull, dull; clueless, dull, predictable, dull, dull - oh and boring. I will take Cas as an entertaining team, but Wakefield???
We need a world class SH and a reliable kicker. I remember the transition from Joe Lydon (who could take a penalty in front of the sticks and hit the corner flag) to Frano Botica; Frano was just reliable, you could bet your house that four points would be six.
Not vast changes initially - just new ideas and a style that reflects what RL is all about.
Does my bum look big in this forum?
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:17 am
MelbourneWarrior Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 24, 2016 9:04 am
Posts: 11
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Outs

Tierney
Navarrete
Tautai
FPN
Leaulai moved to coaching
Mickey Mac
Gelling
Joel Tomkins
Flower

Ins

Promoting the likes of Wells and Shorrocks more but signings

echo a few others here

Bousquet
Tai'i (would love these two)
Bill Topou
Danny Walker
Cronk? ambitious - Failing that i would go for Michael Doolan from the Bulldogs. Was highly rated at the Eels before his move and i think is off contract.


We are never going to get Cronk. He is leaving Melbourne because his Fiancée lives in Sydney. She works for Fox Sports, and he has already started being a pundit on the Rugby league Channel. If he does play, and he doesn’t really want to play against his mates, it will be in Sydney.

In all probability he’ll retire, although it was rumoured for a short time the Bulldogs and Saints were interested. Saints have since signed Ben Hunt, the Bulldog have salary cap issues and are looking to offload some players. We could make some enquiries about some of their players. Aiden Tolman might be worth a sneaky offer.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, dr_feelgood, JoanneMason, MelbourneWarrior, Phuzzy, Shifty Cat, tedglen and 132 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,64890376,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM