hatty wrote: Is like to predict the names below all being shown the door, but it won't happen :

Wane

Gelling

Powell

FPN

Leuluai

Flower

Sutton

J Tomkins

Isa

I know not everyone will agree with the above, so nows your chance to put up your "wish list" so to speak



I wouldn't let Gelling go without a top class proven centre to replace him.



Bigredwarrior wrote: I wouldn't let Gelling go without a top class proven centre to replace him.



Out of interest (as this is pie in the sky and won't happen) who is realistically available that is better than these players?

Azul wrote: The only ones I disagree with there are Powell & Sutton. But then I would add TT



Utterly useless since signing his new deal.



We need to be sensible about clear outs though. The players don't become poor overnight and the coaching staff should be getting more out of them. At Cas Daryl Powell is getting every last ounce of talent out of all of his players. Some are good players anyway but some have been nothing but average at their previous clubs. There's seems to be an enjoyable atmosphere for them to play in though and a real togetherness.



I look through the squad and the big areas of concern for me are scrum half at at prop. I would love to see FPN walk through the door and if somebody fancied Tautai, they'd be welcome to him. After that one of Leukuai, McIlorum or Powell would have to go for me because three hookers in to two spots doesn't go.



Ideal (and realistic) world-



Outs

Nuuausala

Leuluai

Tierney

Navarette



Ins

Bousquet

Scrum half who can kick/organise



Outs



Tierney

Navarrete

Tautai

FPN

Leaulai moved to coaching

Mickey Mac

Gelling

Joel Tomkins

Flower



Ins



Promoting the likes of Wells and Shorrocks more but signings



echo a few others here



Bousquet

Tai'i (would love these two)

Bill Topou

Danny Walker

apollosghost wrote: We'll be under the pump and doing it tough, the team will be hurting because these aren't Wigan performances.

We'll be in the wrestle pit Monday morning working on our technique but we'll be okay when we get some bodies back.



Hard to know where to start after sitting there watching that this afternoon, standing in the cue for the ladies was far more exciting than wigans performance this afternoon and as so many have said it's more of the same next season if something doesn't change, be it new coach or a clear out, probably both for me as the side looks utterly stale and bereft of ideas. Itchy Arsenal

NickyKiss wrote: Utterly useless since signing his new deal.



We need to be sensible about clear outs though. The players don't become poor overnight and the coaching staff should be getting more out of them. At Cas Daryl Powell is getting every last ounce of talent out of all of his players. Some are good players anyway but some have been nothing but average at their previous clubs. There's seems to be an enjoyable atmosphere for them to play in though and a real togetherness.



I look through the squad and the big areas of concern for me are scrum half at at prop. I would love to see FPN walk through the door and if somebody fancied Tautai, they'd be welcome to him. After that one of Leukuai, McIlorum or Powell would have to go for me because three hookers in to two spots doesn't go.



Ideal (and realistic) world-



Outs

Nuuausala

Leuluai

Tierney

Navarette



Ins

Bousquet

Scrum half who can kick/organise



Tautai to be let go and if we can replace him sufficiently (and somebody wants him). A swap for Ukuma Ta'ai would do for me.

Personally I would clear out more but common sense says that in the short term we can't. The pack is woeful. I'd also add Clubb who can't it seems do more than 15 minutes and MM who adds practically nothing to the game and seems incapable of adding anything to his game.

Itchy Arsenal wrote: Personally I would clear out more but common sense says that in the short term we can't. The pack is woeful. I'd also add Clubb who can't it seems do more than 15 minutes and MM who adds practically nothing to the game and seems incapable of adding anything to his game.

Unless we get another Maguire the necessary changes will take 2 or 3 years



Just get a new coach in. He'd soon realise which players need replacing. Just get a new coach in. He'd soon realise which players need replacing. JoanneMason

A lot of the players mentioned here will probably be good enough under a new coach for the next season or two. This will give us time to bring in new talent gradually and transform the team without the process being too disruptive.

We have NO attack and are dull, dull, dull; clueless, dull, predictable, dull, dull - oh and boring. I will take Cas as an entertaining team, but Wakefield???

We need a world class SH and a reliable kicker. I remember the transition from Joe Lydon (who could take a penalty in front of the sticks and hit the corner flag) to Frano Botica; Frano was just reliable, you could bet your house that four points would be six.

Cherry_Warrior wrote: Outs



Tierney

Navarrete

Tautai

FPN

Leaulai moved to coaching

Mickey Mac

Gelling

Joel Tomkins

Flower



Ins



Promoting the likes of Wells and Shorrocks more but signings



echo a few others here



Bousquet

Tai'i (would love these two)

Bill Topou

Danny Walker

Cronk? ambitious - Failing that i would go for Michael Doolan from the Bulldogs. Was highly rated at the Eels before his move and i think is off contract.



We are never going to get Cronk. He is leaving Melbourne because his Fiancée lives in Sydney. She works for Fox Sports, and he has already started being a pundit on the Rugby league Channel. If he does play, and he doesn’t really want to play against his mates, it will be in Sydney.



