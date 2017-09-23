hatty wrote:
Is like to predict the names below all being shown the door, but it won't happen :
Wane
Gelling
Powell
FPN
Leuluai
Flower
Sutton
J Tomkins
Isa
I know not everyone will agree with the above, so nows your chance to put up your "wish list" so to speak
Wane
Gelling
Powell
FPN
Leuluai
Flower
Sutton
J Tomkins
Isa
I know not everyone will agree with the above, so nows your chance to put up your "wish list" so to speak
I wouldn't let Gelling go without a top class proven centre to replace him.
Out of interest (as this is pie in the sky and won't happen) who is realistically available that is better than these players?