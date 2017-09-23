WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions for 2018

Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:52 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1089
hatty wrote:
Is like to predict the names below all being shown the door, but it won't happen :
Wane
Gelling
Powell
FPN
Leuluai
Flower
Sutton
J Tomkins
Isa
I know not everyone will agree with the above, so nows your chance to put up your "wish list" so to speak


I wouldn't let Gelling go without a top class proven centre to replace him.

Out of interest (as this is pie in the sky and won't happen) who is realistically available that is better than these players?
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:15 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2727
Location: wigan...where else!!
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I wouldn't let Gelling go without a top class proven centre to replace him.

Out of interest (as this is pie in the sky and won't happen) who is realistically available that is better than these players?

Alas that I don't know, I just feel that we need an injection of new blood into the team
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:16 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21199
Location: WIGAN
Azul wrote:
The only ones I disagree with there are Powell & Sutton. But then I would add TT


Utterly useless since signing his new deal.

We need to be sensible about clear outs though. The players don't become poor overnight and the coaching staff should be getting more out of them. At Cas Daryl Powell is getting every last ounce of talent out of all of his players. Some are good players anyway but some have been nothing but average at their previous clubs. There's seems to be an enjoyable atmosphere for them to play in though and a real togetherness.

I look through the squad and the big areas of concern for me are scrum half at at prop. I would love to see FPN walk through the door and if somebody fancied Tautai, they'd be welcome to him. After that one of Leukuai, McIlorum or Powell would have to go for me because three hookers in to two spots doesn't go.

Ideal (and realistic) world-

Outs
Nuuausala
Leuluai
Tierney
Navarette

Ins
Bousquet
Scrum half who can kick/organise

Tautai to be let go and if we can replace him sufficiently (and somebody wants him). A swap for Ukuma Ta'ai would do for me.
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:25 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 643
Outs

Tierney
Navarrete
Tautai
FPN
Leaulai moved to coaching
Mickey Mac
Gelling
Joel Tomkins
Flower

Ins

Promoting the likes of Wells and Shorrocks more but signings

echo a few others here

Bousquet
Tai'i (would love these two)
Bill Topou
Danny Walker
Cronk? ambitious - Failing that i would go for Michael Doolan from the Bulldogs. Was highly rated at the Eels before his move and i think is off contract.
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:47 pm
fleabag User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2011 1:37 am
Posts: 805
Location: Rochdale
apollosghost wrote:
We'll be under the pump and doing it tough, the team will be hurting because these aren't Wigan performances.
We'll be in the wrestle pit Monday morning working on our technique but we'll be okay when we get some bodies back.


Cliche hell !
Formerly known as Moonlight Flit
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:11 pm
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 181
Hard to know where to start after sitting there watching that this afternoon, standing in the cue for the ladies was far more exciting than wigans performance this afternoon and as so many have said it's more of the same next season if something doesn't change, be it new coach or a clear out, probably both for me as the side looks utterly stale and bereft of ideas.
Previous

